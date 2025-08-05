Adult literacy programs strengthen B.C.’s workforce, communities

CANADA, August 5 - More communities in B.C. will have access to free adult literacy programs to improve basic writing, reading, math and digital skills, which will unlock new opportunities for people and help build a stronger, more resilient workforce.

The Province invests $3.4 million annually to support the Community Adult Literacy Program. This program plays an essential role in providing basic literacy to adults, families and Indigenous communities by helping people gain life skills, secure better jobs, access further education and participate more actively in their communities.

The Community Adult Literacy Program is funded on a two-year cycle. The 2025-26 funding supports the first year of the 2025-27 funding cycle. The 2025-26 program year runs from Sept. 1, 2025, until Aug. 31, 2026.

In 2025-26, the Community Adult Literacy Program will support 96 literacy programs delivered by 67 providers in 204 B.C. communities, a 55% increase from 132 communities in 2024-25.

To meet the diverse needs of adult learners, these literacy programs offer one-on-one tutoring, small group sessions and drop-in services, and may be delivered in-person or online.

The Community Adult Literacy Program is a key part of the Province’s commitment to making post-secondary education more affordable and accessible. It also plays a vital role in developing a skilled workforce that supports and strengthens B.C.’s growing economy and positions B.C. as a leader in the new and emerging economy.

Quick Facts:

From 2017-18 to 2023-24, the program served almost 32,000 people: 19.0% identified as Indigenous; 69.8% identified as female and 28.4% as male; 39.0% were employed, 35.4% unemployed and 16.5% retired; and 45.7% had previously completed some post-secondary education or skill training.

Since 2020-21, almost 37,000 people have accessed literacy support on a drop-in basis.

Learn More:

For more details about the Community Adult Literacy Program (scroll to bottom), visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/adult-education/adult-upgrading

For a list of the 2025-26 Community Adult Literacy Program funding recipients, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CALP_Recipients_2025-26.pdf