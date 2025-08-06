Mi Sedaap Launches Refreshed Packaging for Original Fried Noodles Across U.S. Retail Channels

New look, same flavor – Mi Sedaap’s refreshed packaging for Original Fried Noodles, maintaining its signature taste while updating the brand’s visual identity. Mi Sedaap USA campaign visual highlighting the brand's mission to bring the bold, authentic taste of Indonesian fried noodles to American neighborhoods. A happy consumer enjoying a freshly prepared bowl of Mi Sedaap Original Fried Noodles, showcasing the rich flavor and serving inspiration with eggs and vegetables.

The brand introduces an updated packaging design to enhance shelf visibility, global appeal, and consumer convenience—without changing the iconic flavor.

At Jans, we’re proud to unveil the bold new look of Mi Sedaap Original Fried Noodles in the U.S.—a fresh design that reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and unforgettable flavor.” — Anthony Kartawinata, Jans Enterprises Corp CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mi Sedaap, one of Asia’s most beloved and rapidly growing instant noodle brands, has officially launched a bold, modern redesign of its Original Fried Noodles (Mi Goreng) packaging. This transformation marks a significant milestone for the brand, which continues to expand its reach and appeal in the competitive U.S. instant noodle market.With the new look, Mi Sedaap seeks to strengthen its connection with international consumers while reinforcing its commitment to premium quality, authentic flavor, and consumer-focused innovation. The updated packaging reflects a modern aesthetic that enhances visibility, functionality, and shelf appeal, making it easier than ever for fans to spot their favorite fried noodle product.A Visual Upgrade That Reflects Flavorful ExcellenceThe relaunch features an eye-catching design that embraces bright colors, dynamic composition, and multilingual labeling to reflect Mi Sedaap’s rich Indonesian heritage while appealing to an increasingly global audience.New features of the packaging include:- A cleaner, more intuitive information layout to simplify the shopping and cooking experience- Brighter color schemes that reflect the vibrancy of the Mi Goreng flavor profile- Multilingual branding that broadens global appeal- Prominently displayed Halal certification and “Export Quality” badge for enhanced trust and credibility- A modernized product name and tagline “Truly Delicious” in English for international recognitionThe packaging also features more vivid food photography to showcase the delicious texture and richness of the noodles. The visual presentation places less emphasis on heavy plating and instead highlights the freshness, flavor, and quality that consumers associate with Mi Sedaap.Same Iconic Taste, Elevated PresentationDespite the updated look, the recipe remains unchanged. Consumers can still expect the same savory, slightly sweet, and mildly spicy fried noodle flavor that has made Mi Sedaap a household name. The seasoning oil, soy sauce, chili sauce, and crispy fried shallots remain the core of its taste appeal—delivering a balance of richness and comfort in every bite. Mi Sedaap Original Fried Noodles are cherished for their firm texture, umami-packed seasoning, and the satisfying “bite” that mimics freshly cooked stir-fry. This flavor authenticity is a core reason why the product remains a top choice in homes, restaurants, and lunchrooms across Southeast Asia and beyond.With the new packaging, the brand enhances not only aesthetic appeal but also functionality—making it easier for consumers to understand cooking steps, ingredients, and flavor notes. For U.S. customers, particularly those new to Mi Goreng, the refreshed packaging provides a friendlier and more accessible first impression.A Strategic Evolution: Bridging Heritage and InnovationMi Sedaap’s decision to update its visual identity aligns with broader efforts to respond to modern consumer expectations around branding, storytelling, and transparency. The packaging is not merely cosmetic; it reflects a thoughtful evolution in how the brand positions itself in an increasingly design-conscious marketplace.Since its inception in 2003 under Indonesia’s Wings Group, Mi Sedaap has positioned itself as a challenger brand—offering premium flavor and high-quality products at a competitive price point. Over the years, it has consistently innovated across its portfolio, including the introduction of spicy, onion-rich, and Korean-inspired varieties that reflect emerging flavor trends.The new packaging reflects these values and more: freshness, boldness, global accessibility, and a deep respect for Mi Sedaap’s loyal consumer base. It communicates not only what’s inside the pack but also what the brand stands for—flavor integrity, product safety, and innovation-led growth.Growing U.S. Market Presence via Jans Enterprises Corp In the U.S., Mi Sedaap is distributed under the trusted Jans Enterprises Corp brand family, helping accelerate its entry into mainstream American grocery channels while maintaining authenticity and quality. With increasing consumer demand for global flavors, especially Southeast Asian and Korean-style noodles, the timing is ideal.Mi Sedaap's new look will help the product stand out in key retail and online environments—from Asian grocery stores like 99 Ranch Market and H Mart, to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and TikTok Shop. The packaging update also comes at a time when more U.S. consumers are exploring at-home international cuisine experiences, driven by social media trends and a growing appetite for Asian comfort food.From college students and busy professionals to culinary explorers, Mi Goreng is gaining momentum across demographics. The brand’s decision to focus on packaging evolution positions it to reach new customers while staying true to its roots.Retail Availability and Rollout TimelineThe new packaging for Mi Sedaap Original Fried Noodles began rolling out in the U.S. in March 2025. Consumers can expect full nationwide availability by Q4 2025 across multiple channels.Mi Sedaap Original Fried Noodles are now available via:Mi Sedaap USA Official Website Jans Amazon Store and TikTok Shop (@misedaap_usa)Select retailers and Asian grocery chains including 99 Ranch Market, H Mart, and independent outlets nationwideAs Mi Sedaap continues to scale in the U.S., the relaunch will be supported by marketing activations across social media, influencer partnerships, and retail promotions that emphasize its bold new identity and rich taste heritage.Looking Ahead: Mi Sedaap’s Flavor-Forward FutureMi Sedaap’s packaging relaunch is part of a larger strategy to solidify its position as a leader in the global instant noodle market. As food trends shift toward bold flavors, authenticity, and transparency, Mi Sedaap remains focused on exceeding expectations.Whether you’re a loyal customer or a first-time buyer, the new look promises a more engaging, clear, and delicious instant noodle experience—from shelf to bowl.Consumers in the U.S. can now enjoy Mi Goreng the way it was meant to be: with confidence in its quality, clarity in its presentation, and pride in a brand that continues to redefine the category with every slurp.

