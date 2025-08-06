Automotive AC Compressor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive AC Compressor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Automotive AC Compressor Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the automotive AC compressor market has seen consistent growth. The market, valued at $9.02 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $9.2 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%. This expansion in the historic duration is linked to increased car ownership, consumer inclination towards comfort, economic progress, rising disposable income, varying climate conditions and extreme temperatures, along with regulatory standards and emission norms.

The size of the automotive ac compressor market has seen consistent growth in the past few years. It is expected to expand from a worth of $9.02 billion in 2024 to a value of $9.2 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%. This growth during the historic period can be linked to factors such as an increase in automobile ownership, changes in consumer comfort preferences, growth in the economy and disposable income, weather conditions, temperature extremes, and adherence to regulatory standards and emission norms.

Download a free sample of the automotive ac compressor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9743&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automotive AC Compressor Market Landscape?

The surge in the production of automobiles is projected to drive the growth of the market for automotive AC compressors. The term ""automotive production"" encompasses the manufacturing of vehicles, which involves the assembly of multiple components and systems into a fully-finished automobile. The role of automotive compressors in vehicles is to compress and circulate refrigerant gases within the vehicle's air conditioning systems. Therefore, any rise in automotive manufacturing will concurrently augment the need for these compressors. As an illustration, CEIC Data, a data and analytics provider from China and a leading purveyor of macroeconomic and financial data from Singapore, reported that in December 2023, the number of motor vehicles produced in the United States amounted to 10,611,555 units. This represented a growth from the December 2022 figure of 10,052,958 units. Consequently, this upsurge in automotive production is fueling the demand in the automotive AC compressor market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automotive AC Compressor Market?

Major players in the Automotive AC Compressor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Continental AG

• Toyota Industries Corporation

• Hanon Systems Co. Ltd.

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Subros Limited

• DENSO Corporation

• Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

• MAHLE GmbH

• Keihin Co. Ltd.

• Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive AC Compressor Industry?

The rise of technology is a notable trend catching the public's interest in the car AC compressor sector. Big firms involved in the automobile AC compressor industry are focusing on creating technologically sophisticated items to accommodate the ever-changing needs of the automotive sector and maintain a competitive edge. As an illustration, Mahle, a German automotive part manufacturer debuted an e-compressor (electric AC compressor) based on high voltage technology in November 2022. This compressor takes charge of the e-drive's temperature, a crucial factor for charging speed, service longevity, and even extends the battery life. This compressor, operating on high-voltage, is designed to create minimal noise and light vibrations.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automotive AC Compressor Market

The automotive ac compressormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Compressor: Variable Displacement, Fixed Displacement, Electric Compressor

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3) By Drive Type: Electric, Conventional

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Replacement

Subsegments:

1) By Variable Displacement Compressors: Swash Plate Compressors, Scroll Compressors, Vane Compressors

2) By Fixed Displacement Compressors: Reciprocating Compressors, Rotary Compressors

3) By Electric Compressors: Belt-Driven Electric Compressors, Direct-Drive Electric Compressors

View the full automotive ac compressor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-ac-compressor-global-market-report

Automotive AC Compressor Market Regional Insights

In the Automotive AC Compressor Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive AC Compressor Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Motor Vehicle Electrical Electronic Equipment Steering Suspension And Interiors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-electrical-electronic-equipment-steering-suspension-and-interiors-global-market-report

Automotive Testing Inspection And Certification Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-testing-inspection-and-certification-global-market-report

Automotive Hvac Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-hvac-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.