Biogas Market Size Outlook: USD 133.26 Billion in 2024 to USD 212.97 Billion by 2034 | 4.80% CAGR Growth
The global biogas market was valued at approximately USD 133.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 212.97 billion by 2034
According to Zion market Research the latest research study, The global biogas market has emerged as a vital component of the renewable energy sector, with a valuation of approximately USD 133.26 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach around USD 212.97 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80% between 2025 and 2034. The biogas industry is evolving rapidly, driven by growing environmental concerns, supportive regulatory frameworks, advancements in anaerobic digestion technology, and the increasing need for sustainable waste management solutions.
Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/biogas-market
Key Insights:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global biogas market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.80% over the forecast period (2025-2034)
In terms of revenue, the global biogas market size was valued at around USD 133.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 212.97 billion by 2034.
The biogas market is projected to grow significantly due to rising demand for decentralized energy solutions in rural areas, agricultural waste utilization for energy generation, and adopting biogas as a vehicle fuel alternative in transportation sectors.
Based on feedstock type, agricultural waste leads the market and will continue to lead the global market.
Based on the application, electricity generation is expected to lead the market.
Based on the end-user, the agricultural sector is anticipated to command the largest market share.
Based on region, Europe is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.
📈 Market Dynamics
✅ Growth Drivers
Environmental Benefits & Emissions Reduction
Biogas plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by capturing methane from organic waste, making it an eco-friendly alternative to fossil fuels.
Government Support & Incentives
Many governments are promoting biogas through feed-in tariffs, subsidies, and tax incentives under climate action plans and energy transition strategies.
Waste Management and Circular Economy
Biogas supports circular economy models by converting agricultural waste, food waste, and wastewater into energy and biofertilizers.
Rural Electrification & Energy Access
In developing regions, biogas is increasingly used for cooking and power generation, contributing to rural electrification.
❌ Restraints
High Initial Capital Costs
The construction and operation of biogas plants require significant investment.
Technical Challenges & Maintenance
Operation of digesters demands consistent feedstock quality and monitoring, posing barriers in less-developed regions.
🛠️ Opportunities
Biogas Upgradation to Biomethane
Technologies to purify biogas into high-quality biomethane open up new use cases such as grid injection and vehicle fuel.
Integration with Smart Grids
Biogas plants integrated with smart grids improve decentralized energy distribution.
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/9547
🌍 Regional Outlook
1. Europe
Leading Market Share due to strong climate policies, circular economy focus, and well-developed infrastructure.
Germany, France, and the Netherlands are pioneers in large-scale biogas adoption.
2. Asia Pacific
Fastest-growing Region, particularly in India and China.
Government programs such as India’s SATAT initiative are propelling the growth of compressed biogas (CBG).
3. North America
Steady growth driven by renewable portfolio standards (RPS) and state-level incentives in the US and Canada.
Farm-based and landfill gas projects are significant contributors.
4. Latin America & Africa
Emerging markets with potential in agricultural waste utilization.
Need for improved infrastructure and policies to unlock growth.
🧪 Feedstock Analysis
Feedstock Type Market Role
Agricultural Waste Primary source for rural and industrial biogas
Food Waste Urban biogas production & municipal partnerships
Wastewater Sludge Widely used in sewage treatment plants
Industrial Organic Waste From food & beverage industries
Animal Manure Common in farm-based systems
⚙️ Technology Landscape
Anaerobic Digestion – Dominant technology; scalable from household to industrial levels.
Landfill Gas Recovery – Captures methane from landfills for energy generation.
Thermochemical Conversion – Used in high-temperature biomass processing (less common but growing).
🧾 Application Insights
Segment Description
Electricity Generation- Biogas used in CHP systems to generate power
Vehicle Fuel - Upgraded to biomethane for use in transport
Cooking & Heating- Especially significant in rural and off-grid areas
Industrial Usage- Energy source in manufacturing and agro-industries
🔮 Forecast 2025–2034 (in USD Billion)
Year Market Size
2025- 139.65
2026- 146.36
2027- 153.43
2028- 160.88
2029- 168.73
2030- 176.98
2031- 185.66
2032- 194.78
2033- 204.34
2034- 212.97
🏢The global biogas market includes diverse participants like:
WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH
EnviTec Biogas AG
Agraferm Technologies AG
Xergi A/S
Finn Biogas
PlanET Biogas Global GmbH
BDI - BioEnergy International AG
Zorg Biogas AG
Lundsby Biogas A/S
Schmack Biogas GmbH
AB Energy USA LLC
BTS Biogas SRL
BioConstruct GmbH
SEaB Energy Ltd.
Clarke Energy
Future Biogas Ltd.
IES BIOGAS Srl
Gasum Oy
HoSt Bioenergy Systems
Naskeo Environnement SAS
Inquiry For Buying-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/biogas-market
🛡️ Competitive Landscape & Strategic Insights
The biogas market is moderately consolidated, with major players focused on:
Mergers and acquisitions
Technology partnerships
Expansion into emerging markets
Pilot projects for biomethane and renewable natural gas (RNG)
🧭 Strategic Recommendations
Invest in modular and decentralized biogas systems for rural energy security.
Promote public-private partnerships (PPPs) to enhance infrastructure in developing regions.
Support R&D in biogas upgrading technologies for better efficiency and market expansion.
Align with global sustainability goals (SDG 7, 13, and 12) to attract green investment.
📌 Conclusion
The global biogas market is at the forefront of renewable energy transformation. With its dual benefits of clean energy generation and waste management, the market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. Technological advancements, government support, and private investment will shape the trajectory of this sector toward a greener and more circular economy.
More Trending Reports by Zion Market Research -
Biogas Plant Market
Bio-LNG Market
Deepak Rupnar
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
richard@zionmarketresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.