Biogas Market Size Outlook: USD 133.26 Billion in 2024 to USD 212.97 Billion by 2034 | 4.80% CAGR Growth

Biogas Market Biogas Market Size Biogas Market Competitive Analysis

The global biogas market was valued at approximately USD 133.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 212.97 billion by 2034

The global biogas market was valued at approximately USD 133.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 212.97 billion by 2034, growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.80% between 2025 and 2034.” — Deepak Rupnar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🔍 Executive SummaryAccording to Zion market Research the latest research study, The global biogas market has emerged as a vital component of the renewable energy sector, with a valuation of approximately USD 133.26 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach around USD 212.97 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80% between 2025 and 2034. The biogas industry is evolving rapidly, driven by growing environmental concerns, supportive regulatory frameworks, advancements in anaerobic digestion technology, and the increasing need for sustainable waste management solutions.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/biogas-market Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global biogas market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.80% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global biogas market size was valued at around USD 133.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 212.97 billion by 2034.The biogas market is projected to grow significantly due to rising demand for decentralized energy solutions in rural areas, agricultural waste utilization for energy generation, and adopting biogas as a vehicle fuel alternative in transportation sectors.Based on feedstock type, agricultural waste leads the market and will continue to lead the global market.Based on the application, electricity generation is expected to lead the market.Based on the end-user, the agricultural sector is anticipated to command the largest market share.Based on region, Europe is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.📈 Market Dynamics✅ Growth DriversEnvironmental Benefits & Emissions ReductionBiogas plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by capturing methane from organic waste, making it an eco-friendly alternative to fossil fuels.Government Support & IncentivesMany governments are promoting biogas through feed-in tariffs, subsidies, and tax incentives under climate action plans and energy transition strategies.Waste Management and Circular EconomyBiogas supports circular economy models by converting agricultural waste, food waste, and wastewater into energy and biofertilizers.Rural Electrification & Energy AccessIn developing regions, biogas is increasingly used for cooking and power generation, contributing to rural electrification.❌ RestraintsHigh Initial Capital CostsThe construction and operation of biogas plants require significant investment.Technical Challenges & MaintenanceOperation of digesters demands consistent feedstock quality and monitoring, posing barriers in less-developed regions.🛠️ OpportunitiesBiogas Upgradation to BiomethaneTechnologies to purify biogas into high-quality biomethane open up new use cases such as grid injection and vehicle fuel.Integration with Smart GridsBiogas plants integrated with smart grids improve decentralized energy distribution.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/9547 🌍 Regional Outlook1. EuropeLeading Market Share due to strong climate policies, circular economy focus, and well-developed infrastructure.Germany, France, and the Netherlands are pioneers in large-scale biogas adoption.2. Asia PacificFastest-growing Region, particularly in India and China.Government programs such as India’s SATAT initiative are propelling the growth of compressed biogas (CBG).3. North AmericaSteady growth driven by renewable portfolio standards (RPS) and state-level incentives in the US and Canada.Farm-based and landfill gas projects are significant contributors.4. Latin America & AfricaEmerging markets with potential in agricultural waste utilization.Need for improved infrastructure and policies to unlock growth.🧪 Feedstock AnalysisFeedstock Type Market RoleAgricultural Waste Primary source for rural and industrial biogasFood Waste Urban biogas production & municipal partnershipsWastewater Sludge Widely used in sewage treatment plantsIndustrial Organic Waste From food & beverage industriesAnimal Manure Common in farm-based systems⚙️ Technology LandscapeAnaerobic Digestion – Dominant technology; scalable from household to industrial levels.Landfill Gas Recovery – Captures methane from landfills for energy generation.Thermochemical Conversion – Used in high-temperature biomass processing (less common but growing).🧾 Application InsightsSegment DescriptionElectricity Generation- Biogas used in CHP systems to generate powerVehicle Fuel - Upgraded to biomethane for use in transportCooking & Heating- Especially significant in rural and off-grid areasIndustrial Usage- Energy source in manufacturing and agro-industries🔮 Forecast 2025–2034 (in USD Billion)Year Market Size2025- 139.652026- 146.362027- 153.432028- 160.882029- 168.732030- 176.982031- 185.662032- 194.782033- 204.342034- 212.97🏢The global biogas market includes diverse participants like:WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbHEnviTec Biogas AGAgraferm Technologies AGXergi A/SFinn BiogasPlanET Biogas Global GmbHBDI - BioEnergy International AGZorg Biogas AGLundsby Biogas A/SSchmack Biogas GmbHAB Energy USA LLCBTS Biogas SRLBioConstruct GmbHSEaB Energy Ltd.Clarke EnergyFuture Biogas Ltd.IES BIOGAS SrlGasum OyHoSt Bioenergy SystemsNaskeo Environnement SASInquiry For Buying- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/biogas-market 🛡️ Competitive Landscape & Strategic InsightsThe biogas market is moderately consolidated, with major players focused on:Mergers and acquisitionsTechnology partnershipsExpansion into emerging marketsPilot projects for biomethane and renewable natural gas (RNG)🧭 Strategic RecommendationsInvest in modular and decentralized biogas systems for rural energy security.Promote public-private partnerships (PPPs) to enhance infrastructure in developing regions.Support R&D in biogas upgrading technologies for better efficiency and market expansion.Align with global sustainability goals (SDG 7, 13, and 12) to attract green investment.📌 ConclusionThe global biogas market is at the forefront of renewable energy transformation. With its dual benefits of clean energy generation and waste management, the market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. Technological advancements, government support, and private investment will shape the trajectory of this sector toward a greener and more circular economy.More Trending Reports by Zion Market Research -

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.