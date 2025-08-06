Deep Fryer Market is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 3.0% by 2026

Deep Fryer Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep fryer market size generated $487.6 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $612.5 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2026.Rise of the hospitality sector and innovative product launches drive the global deep fryer market. However, presence of substitutes and risks related to acrylamide formation during deep-frying hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and untapped potential in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06024 Expansion of HORECA industry is anticipated to create high demand for deep fryers; however, taking long term view availability of substitute products such as air fryers, is estimated to dissuade the market growth in the upcoming years.Rapid growth of the food service industry is expected to provide major impetus to the growth of the global deep fryer market. Hectic lifestyles have resulted in changing of consumers eating habits. As a result, HORECA industry have seen widespread expansion across both developing and developed regions. Some of the appetizers including but not limited to French fries, cheese fritters, onion rings, fried fish sticks, mozzarella sticks, scotch eggs, fried chicken tenders & cutlets, potato chips, fried zucchini disks, banana & pineapple fritters and doughnuts are deep fried. Wide acceptance of such appetizers has created high demand for deep fryers, especially in commercial applications. In addition, increase in experimentation & innovations in varieties of cuisines coupled with growth in the gastronomy industry augments the deep fryer market expansion in the upcoming years.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deep-fryer-market/purchase-options The global deep fryer market is segmented into end use, distribution channel and region. Based on end use, the global market is studied across residential and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEABased on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2018, holding more than one-third of the total share of the global deep fryer industry , and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026.This is due tosurge in automation in commercial kitchens, developing economies such as China and India, and emergence of new business models. However, North America contributed more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and will grow steadily.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06024 Frying is one of the most popular process of cooking food. Deep frying cooks food faster, more even, and imparts tenderness. As a result. a large economical potential lies in development of improved and innovative deep fryers. New frying technology is evolving that includes improving oil quality, reusing oil, and process automation.Leading market playersAB ElectroluxAli Group SrlBreville GroupFagor IndustrialGroupe SEBHenny PennyNewell BrandsTaurus GroupTTK Prestige Ltd.Welbilt, Inc.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Bread Improvers Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bread-improvers-market Meat Snacks Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meat-snacks-market-A05947 Flatbread Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flatbread-market

