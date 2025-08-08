Glaucoma Cataract Surgery Device Market Forecasted to Reach 53.16 USD Billion By 2034, at an Impressive 4.57% CAGR

Glaucoma And Cataract Surgery Device Market Growth

US, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the Glaucoma Cataract Surgery Device Market Size was estimated at 34.00 (USD Billion) in 2024. The Glaucoma Cataract Surgery Device Market Industry is expected to grow from 35.55 (USD Billion) in 2025 to 53.16 (USD Billion) till 2034, at a CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 4.57% during the forecast period (2025 - 2034)The sustained growth in industry size is fundamentally propelled by the increasing global prevalence of both glaucoma and cataracts. These chronic eye conditions, which are leading causes of blindness and visual impairment worldwide, necessitate advanced and effective surgical interventions. The rising elderly population, a demographic highly susceptible to these conditions, further exacerbates the demand for sophisticated surgical devices. Complementing this demographic shift are continuous technological advancements in ophthalmic surgical instruments and techniques, alongside a consistent rise in global healthcare expenditure. These factors collectively foster an environment conducive to market expansion, as healthcare systems worldwide prioritize improved patient outcomes and access to innovative treatments. The growing demand for minimally invasive and precise ophthalmic procedures is a key driver, creating fertile ground for innovation and broader market penetration.Request To Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/31228 Segment growthAcross the market is significantly influenced by the prevailing trend towards less invasive surgical procedures. Emerging trends highlight a strong and accelerating emphasis on the development of Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices and techniques. MIGS procedures offer considerable advantages over traditional incisional surgeries, including reduced invasiveness, faster recovery times, and lower complication rates, making them increasingly attractive to both surgeons and patients. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies, such as AI-powered devices, represents a transformative development. These intelligent systems promise unprecedented levels of precision, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and the potential for highly personalized treatment approaches, thereby revolutionizing ophthalmic care.You Can Purchase Complete Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=31228 For market players to diversify their product portfolios, address previously unmet clinical needs, and expand into niche segments.Key CompaniesCarl Zeiss Meditec AGRayner Surgical Ltd.Topcon CorporationIridex CorporationNidek Co., Ltd.Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.HOYA CorporationOculus Surgical, Inc.Alcon Laboratories, Inc.Ziemer Group Holding AGJohnsonJohnson VisionBauschLomb IncorporatedSCHWIND eyetechsolutions GmbHCooperVision, Inc.Recent developments marketunderscore a period of dynamic innovation and strategic maneuvering by key industry players. Notable product launches include the iStent inject Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent from Glaukos Corporation, which represents a significant advancement in MIGS technology, offering a micro-bypass solution for glaucoma management. Another key introduction is the TECNIS Synergy IOL from Johnson & Johnson, designed to provide extended depth of focus and continuous vision for cataract patients, addressing a critical need for enhanced visual performance. Beyond individual product innovations, the market is also witnessing a surge in strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions. 