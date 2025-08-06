Submit Release
Provisional programme for 2025 Public Forum now available

The Forum will have 77 sessions focusing on how digital advancements are redefining the international trading system and enhancing global connectivity, innovation and cooperation. The sessions will be organised by civil society (37 % of the sessions), WTO members (27 %), the business community (17 %), WTO Secretariat (3%), and other stakeholders (16 %). The programme is available here.

Online registration for this year’s Public Forum, which is an in-person event, must be completed no later than 22 August 2025. Last-minute and on-site registrations will not be accepted. Participation at the Forum is free of charge. Travel and accommodation costs are to be borne by participants.

Click here for additional information on this year's Forum.

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora.

