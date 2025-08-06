Digestive Health Supplements Market Size & Forecast (2025-2034): USD 25.86 Billion Projection at 6.10% CAGR

Digestive Health Supplements Market Digestive Health Supplements Market Size Digestive Health Supplements Market Competitive Analysis

The global digestive health supplements market size was worth around USD 14.25 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to around USD 25.86 billion by 2034

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🔎 Executive SummaryThe global digestive health supplements market was valued at approximately USD 14.25 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach nearly USD 25.86 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% from 2025 to 2034.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/digestive-health-supplements-market A surge in demand for probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and fiber-based supplements, combined with rising awareness of gut microbiota’s role in immunity, mental health, and overall wellness, is reshaping the digestive health landscape.🌱 Market DefinitionDigestive health supplements are nutritional products designed to support or improve gastrointestinal (GI) function. These include:Probiotics (live beneficial bacteria)Prebiotics (fiber to feed good bacteria)Digestive enzymes (amylase, lipase, protease)Herbal & botanical extracts (peppermint, ginger)Fiber supplements (psyllium, inulin)Used across clinical, wellness, and preventive health settings, these supplements are available in various forms such as capsules, powders, chewables, and drinks.Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global digestive health supplements market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.10% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global digestive health supplements market size was valued at around USD 14.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.86 billion by 2034.The digestive health supplements market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising geriatric population worldwide.Based on the product, the probiotics segment is growing at a high rate and will continue to dominate the global market as per industry projections.Based on the distribution channel, the over-the-counter (OTC) segment is anticipated to command the largest market share.Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/9542 📈 Key Market Drivers✅ 1. Rising Digestive DisordersIncreased cases of IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome), GERD, constipation, and gut dysbiosis globally are driving the need for targeted gut health solutions.✅ 2. Probiotic & Prebiotic InnovationFormulation advancements in strain-specific probiotics, synbiotics, and spore-forming bacteria are expanding application across age groups.✅ 3. Holistic Wellness TrendConsumers increasingly associate gut health with mental clarity, immunity, and mood, spurring demand for daily supplements and fortified foods.✅ 4. Aging PopulationOlder adults face higher instances of digestion issues and are turning to enzyme and fiber supplements for enhanced nutrient absorption.🧪 Market SegmentationBy Product TypeProbioticsPrebioticsDigestive EnzymesFiber SupplementsOthers (botanicals, antacids, etc.)By FormCapsules/TabletsPowdersLiquidsChewables & GummiesBy End UserAdultsChildrenGeriatric PopulationBy Distribution ChannelPharmacies & DrugstoresOnline RetailSupermarkets/HypermarketsHealth & Specialty Stores🌎 Regional Insights🌐 North AmericaLeading region, driven by high awareness and supplement consumptionU.S. dominates with over-the-counter (OTC) availability and strong demand for probiotics🌐 EuropeSignificant market due to rising digestive disorder prevalence and clean-label product demandPopularity of fermented foods and natural supplements🌐 Asia PacificFastest-growing regionGrowing middle-class awareness in India, China, and JapanTraditional herbs and Ayurveda/TCM integrated with modern supplements🌐 Latin America & MEAEmerging markets seeing increased marketing and ecommerce penetrationBrazil and GCC countries show rising supplement uptake🏢 Key Market PlayersThe global digestive health supplements market is led by players like:Bayer AGNOW FoodsNature's BountyChr. Hansen Holding A/SHerbalife Nutrition Ltd.Thorne HealthTechCulturelle (i-Health Inc.)NutraScience Labs (Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.)Garden of LifeAmway Corp.Align (Procter & Gamble)Custom Probiotics Inc.BioGaiaEnzymedicaSeed HealthThese players are engaged in:New probiotic formulation R&DAcquisitions of gut-focused nutraceutical startupsExpanding direct-to-consumer (D2C) channelsInquiry For Buying- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/digestive-health-supplements-market 📢 Recent Developments2024: Nestlé launched “Biome+”, a probiotic range targeting gut-brain axis benefits.2025: Abbott introduced a multi-enzyme supplement for aging adults with swallowing-friendly formats.2025: Garden of Life rolled out organic prebiotic powders for clean-label fitness nutrition.⚠️ Market ChallengesRegulatory inconsistencies across regions for probiotic claimsConsumer skepticism around efficacy without clinical validationNeed for cold-chain storage and strain stability in live bacteria supplementsMisinformation in online retail, creating confusion among first-time users📊 Future OutlookThe future of digestive health supplements will be shaped by:Personalized gut microbiome testingAI-powered supplement recommendationsRise of next-gen postbiotics and psychobioticsClean-label, vegan, and allergen-free formulationsExpansion into pet digestive health supplements📌 ConclusionThe global digestive health supplements market is on a growth trajectory, projected to rise from USD 14.25 billion in 2024 to USD 25.86 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.10%. This expansion is underpinned by modern lifestyle-induced digestive issues, microbiome science breakthroughs, and consumer pursuit of preventive wellness.

