Jans Food Expands Kosher-Certified Product Line with Ube Powder Launch

Jans Ube Powder Purple Yam launches September 2025, bringing rich flavor, vibrant color, and kosher-certified quality to U.S. kitchens. Delicious Ube Pie made with Jans Ube Powder, showcasing its vibrant purple color and gluten-free versatility. A creamy, vibrant Purple Ube Latte made with Jans Ube Powder and Sweet Cow condensed milk, ready in seconds. A rich and colorful no-bake ube pumpkin pie made with Jans Ube Powder, Sweet Cow Ube Condensed Creamer, and Butterfly Ube Flavoring. Fluffy ube pancakes topped with berries and drizzled with Sweet Cow Ube Condensed Creamer, made using Jans Ube Powder and Butterfly Ube Flavoring.

Our goal is to deliver transparency and inclusivity in every product. Kosher certification lets us share global flavors like ube while giving U.S. consumers confidence in quality and integrity.” — Anthony Kartawinata, Jans Enterprises Corp CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jans Enterprises Corp , a trusted name in Asian food imports and wholesale distribution, proudly announces the expansion of its kosher-certified product portfolio with the upcoming launch of Jans Ube Powder Purple Yam, scheduled for September 2025. This addition underscores Jans’ commitment to delivering culturally authentic, innovative, and inclusive products to the U.S. market.Ube, the vibrant purple yam from Southeast Asia, has been rapidly gaining popularity in American kitchens, from trendy lattes to stunning desserts. With the introduction of Jans Ube Powder, home bakers, café owners, and culinary enthusiasts can now create authentic, Instagram-worthy treats using a product that meets strict kosher standards.Bringing Global Flavors with Kosher IntegrityKosher certification represents trust, transparency, and adherence to Jewish dietary laws, including strict requirements for ingredient sourcing, equipment use, and facility inspections. Jans’ kosher-certified Ube Powder meets these standards, providing consumers with confidence in its quality, cleanliness, and authenticity.By blending global culinary traditions with modern dietary trends, Jans Ube Powder serves as both a flavorful and visually stunning ingredient for the growing plant-based and clean-label movement.Meet Jans Ube Powder: A Flavor RevolutionScheduled for September 2025, Jans Ube Powder is set to make waves in the baking and beverage industries. From purple cakes and pastries to smoothies and lattes, this versatile ingredient adds natural color and a sweet, nutty flavor without artificial dyes or additives.Key Product Highlights:• Kosher Certified – Verified by leading agencies for purity and compliance.• Non-GMO – Free from genetically modified ingredients.• Plant-Based Friendly – Perfect for vegan and plant-based recipes.• Versatile – Ideal for cakes, pastries, beverages, and innovative desserts.Ube’s growing popularity is fueled by the demand for ingredients that are as visually striking as they are delicious. With Jans Ube Powder, consumers and professionals can elevate their culinary creations while staying aligned with modern dietary and ethical preferences.Ube Powder for Every KitchenJans Ube Powder is more than an ingredient; it’s an invitation to creativity. Whether you are looking to add natural color to baked goods, craft unique beverages, or explore plant-based cooking, this purple yam powder delivers:• Natural Vibrancy – Provides bold color without artificial dyes.• Signature Flavor – Offers a subtly sweet, nutty taste that pairs well with sweet or savory recipes.• Clean-Label Assurance – Gives consumers confidence in their food choices.Jans kosher-certified Ube Powder allows consumers and professionals alike to explore these trends with confidence. For those looking for inspiration, Jans has also published a collection of Ube recipes on its official Articles page, showcasing creative ideas for lattes, cakes, desserts, and more. These recipes make it easier than ever to turn your kitchen into a vibrant, purple-hued playground for culinary creativity.Where to Find ItJans Kosher-Certified Ube Powder will be available for pre-order and updates at jansfood.com/jans-ube. Nationwide availability via Amazon will follow, ensuring easy access for both home consumers and professional kitchens.What’s Next from JansThe launch of Jans Ube Powder marks the beginning of a new wave of kosher-certified innovations. The company is actively developing additional products designed for baking, beverages, and creative recipes, further solidifying its position as a leader in authentic global flavors with modern dietary appeal.About Jans Enterprises CorpBased in Los Angeles, Jans Enterprises Corp is a leading Asian food importer and brand portfolio company known for delivering authentic flavors and clean-label products. From snacks to specialty baking ingredients, Jans blends global culinary traditions with modern dietary trends to serve consumers, retailers, and foodservice providers across the U.S.

