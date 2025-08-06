Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Mare: G20 ETWG III Women in Energy Breakfast

Programme Director, Dr Kubeshnie Bhugwandin

G20 and invited Countries' Representatives

International Organisations Representatives

CEOs

Representatives of the public and private sectors present

Esteemed Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

Good morning,

It is an honor to address this conference, which not only honors the G20 Energy Transition Working Group's (ETWG) accomplishments over the last decade, but also emphasizes the critical role of women in influencing the future of energy. While we recognize women's contributions to the ETWG, it is crucial to note that their impact was not accidental, but rather the outcome of deliberate efforts. Organizing such a gathering is a huge victory and a historic milestone.

Ladies and Gentlemen, today marks the start of South Africa’s 2025 National Women's Month. Women's Month provides a time to celebrate and reflect on women's accomplishments, the challenges we have encountered in the struggle for freedom, and the critical role we continue to play in society.

This duty extends across many sectors including the worldwide need to move to cleaner, more sustainable, and resilient energy systems is about more than just technology or policy. It is about inclusivity, justice, and the bravery to create an energy future in which no one falls behind. However, as we approach this transition, we must confront an uncomfortable reality: women, who account for half of our global talent pool, remain substantially underrepresented in the energy sector.

The energy transformation brings both obstacles and tremendous opportunity. It is now commonly understood that the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy and a decarbonized economy cannot be effective if half of the world's population women is excluded.

Various reports have indicated the number of women in the energy sector and how few are in technical and leadership roles. These numbers reveal both the structural barriers and the untapped potential that women bring to shaping sustainable energy futures. Through initiatives that prioritise capacity-building, mentorship, and gender mainstreaming, we are witnessing the first signs of a shift: more women entering technical fields, more women shaping policy, and more women starting renewable energy enterprises.

Over the past decade, the G20 Countries have made remarkable progress in embedding inclusivity into their energy transition agenda. Initiatives have been launched to mainstream gender perspectives in energy policies, enhance women’s participation in decision-making, and ensure skills development and mentorship opportunities for women in technical fields.

South Africa has taken a leadership role in promoting gender equality and empowering women in the energy sector. Our Energy Sector Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Strategy aims to create opportunities for women at all levels, from schools to leadership roles in the boardroom and entrepreneurship. The strategy focuses on capacity development, access to finance and markets, mentorship, and economic development as essential tools to break down the long-standing structural barriers within the energy industry.

Leadership, however, remains key. Women’s leadership in energy transition is not only a matter of equity but also of effectiveness. Studies by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and UN Women have shown that companies and governments with greater gender diversity in leadership make better decisions, achieve better financial performance, and adopt stronger climate action measures. Women leaders bring unique perspectives to energy policy design, community engagement, and innovation – all critical for achieving net-zero and advancing just energy transitions.

Women leaders bring not only technical expertise but also community-centred solutions that ensure the benefits of the energy transition reach the most vulnerable. They are often at the forefront of designing inclusive policies, innovative financing models, and sustainable technologies that directly transform lives.

So how do we move forward? I believe our path rests on three priorities:

Investing in skills and capacity-building for women particularly in STEM—to prepare women for future jobs in green hydrogen, battery storage, and digital energy technologies, as well as leadership and entrepreneurship.

Strengthening mentorship and leadership networks that allow women to rise into executive roles across the energy value chain.

Advancing inclusive energy policies that address barriers such as pay gaps, workplace bias, and lack of representation in technical fields.

As women leaders in the ETWG, we must excel in creating an enabling environment for women across all countries. I urge you to embed gender equity into every policy, roadmap, and initiative you develop.Going forward it will be important for you to pause and reflect on how you will have contributed to the agenda of inclusiveness of especially women. I pause and challenge you to ensure that at every G20 ETWG meeting you set aside time and host a Women Breakfast to take stock of how you will have impacted on the lives of other women in order for this to become a tradition which we carry and remind each other to implement as future hosts.

Ladies and gentlemen, as we celebrate a decade of G20 ETWG’s achievements, we also look ahead to the next decade. The energy transition must deliver not only on its climate goals but also on its promise of social justice and gender equality. In this way women must play an active role in the G20, and gender should be integrated as part of governments priorities supporting the implementation of streams, energy transition in this case.

Let me end with the words of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who reminds us: “Gender equality is not only a basic human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.”

To achieve a cleaner, just, and more resilient energy future, we must place women at the centre of this initiative as innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and change-makers. As women, we need to actively participate to contribute to the change and transformation we desire. Today’s discussions will set a foundation for how the G20 can advance inclusivity, equality, and progress.

I welcome you to the first and inaugural G20 ETWG Women in Energy Breakfast.

I thank you.

