Lactose Market Size Worth $1.66 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Lactose Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Lactose Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Lactose Market Worth?

The size of the lactose market has seen a consistent rise over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. This sequential growth in the past period is a result of the escalated consumption of dairy products globally, the expansion in the worldwide food and beverage sector, increased demand for infant formula and nutritional supplements, the growth of the pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical excipients industry, as well as an elevated emphasis on health and nutrition awareness.

Over the next several years, the lactose market size is predicted to experience stable growth, reaching a value of ""$1.66 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The surge during this projection period can be linked to the escalating utilization of lactose in pet food production, an increased presence of lactose-free and dairy-free items, the demand for low-fodmap and gut-friendly components, the rise of specialized applications in beauty and personal care, and the broadening of the lactose market in developing economies. Notable trends for this time frame encompass the usage of lactose in beauty and skincare items, high-grade and pharmaceutical-grade lactose, its use in animal feed, instantized lactose for rapid dissolving, and tailored lactose mixes.

What Are The Factors Driving The Lactose Market?

The lactose market is poised for growth, spurred on by the escalating production of dairy. Dairy production, encompassing the cultivation and processing of milk and associated products from animals like cows, goats, and sheep, triggers an increase in the quantity of raw milk available. Consequently, lactose, a byproduct of this process, also experiences an uptick in supply. An uptrend in dairy production likewise leads to a surfeit of lactose byproducts, making lactose more economically accessible and promoting its utilization in a variety of sectors such as food and non-food categories. For instance, reported by the European Commission (EC), the executive arm of the European Union (EU) based in Belgium, there was a 0.8% rise during the first half of 2023 in the EU's raw milk production. Hence, the lactose market's expansion is being propelled by the increased production of dairy.

Who Are The Major Players In The Lactose Market?

Major players in the Lactose Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kerry Group

• Saputo Inc.

• Lactalis Ingredients

• Leprino Foods Company

• Glanbia PLC.

• Lactose India Ltd.

• Davisco Foods International Inc.

• DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

• Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG

• Royal FrieslandCampina NV

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Lactose Sector?

The lactose market is witnessing a rising trend of strategic collaborations among major companies. These firms are prioritizing such partnerships to broaden their range of products. For example, in February 2022, Nestlé S.A., a multinational corporation specializing in food and drink processing based out of Switzerland, joined hands with Valio Ltd., a dairy product manufacturer from Finland. This partnership aimed to boost Nestlé's assortment of premium dairy products.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Lactose Market Share?

The lactosemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Powder, Granule

2) By Purity: Crude Lactose, Edible Lactose, Refined-Edible Grade Lactose

3) By Color: Yellow, Pale-Yellow To White, White

4) By End-Use: Food And Beverages, Confectionery, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Powder: Spray-Dried Lactose, Instant Lactose, Lactose Monohydrate

2) By Granule: Granulated Lactose, Lactose Pellets

What Are The Regional Trends In The Lactose Market?

For the year under review in the Lactose Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region. Its projected expansion status is also included in the report. The document then outlines the lactose market in various regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

