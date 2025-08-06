Pea Protein Market Valued at USD 664.22 Million in 2024; Forecast to Reach USD 1646.94 Million by 2032

Pea Protein Market

Pea Protein Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 1646.94 Mn. by 2032.

Pea protein is revolutionizing nutrition with its clean, sustainable, and allergen-free benefits, meeting the rising demand for plant-based, healthy, and eco-friendly protein sources worldwide.” — Navneet Kaur

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research examines the growth rate of the Pea Protein Market during the forecasted period 2025-2032The Pea Protein Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12.02% over the forecast period. The Pea Protein Market was valued at USD 664.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1646.94 billion by 2032. The pea protein market is getting bigger because more people want plant-based food. They like it for good health, to help the Earth, and because it has no bad reactions. It works well in many dishes, with new tech making it better. Also, more people use it for sports food. It's very popular in both North America and Asia.Pea Protein Market OverviewThe pea protein market is pushed by more people wanting plant stuff, no allergen, and green protein types. Health and good living ways, along with care for the earth, are making more people pick pea protein. It's much used in food and drinks such as fake meat, non-dairy stuff, and snacks, and also in health foods and feed for animals. North America is in front, with fast rise in Asia-Pacific. Main product kinds are pea protein alone and mixed, with big names like Roquette and Cargill.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Pea-Protein-Market/1656 Pea Protein Market DynamicsDriversSurge in Plant-Based DietsA rise in plant-based eating, pushed by health, earth care, and right ways, is making more want for pea protein, a low-allergy, full-of-good choice. North America and Europe are in front, with Asia-Pacific also going up. New events are Denmark's big €170 million plant-based move and China's jump in pea buys, showing a world push for green, plant-based food.Health and Nutritional BenefitsPea protein packs a lot of good stuff. It is full of lysine and key amino acids, which help the immune system and muscle fix. It's easy on the stomach and free from big allergens like soy, dairy, and gluten. Better ways to make it have upped its use, while its earth-friendly making draws in those who care for the planet. This is why more people who look at their health love it more and more.Innovation in Product FormulationsMakers such as Royal DSM and Ingredion are making new pea protein goods, like yogurts, bars, and shakes, with better taste, feel, and health benefits. Ingredion's fresh pea protein types make drinks and bars mix better and last longer. These steps meet the growing need from people who care about their health, pushing up growth and variety in the plant-based protein area.RestrainHealth and Digestive ConcernsPea protein may lead to belly issues like bloating and pain due to its fiber, bad stuff in it, and extras. People who are easily upset might face these problems, making its use hard. To fix this, makers are making new types of pea protein that are easier to break down in the gut. They do this by using methods like fermenting and breaking it down more. At the same time, buyers should start with tiny amounts and pick pure options with no extras.Innovations and DevelopmentsTechnological innovation is a key factor propelling the Pea Protein Market forward. Notable advancements include:High-Purity Extraction: Firms such as Roquette have made dry split ways to get pea protein with more than 85% pure level, making it more soluble and useful for use in drinks and dairy alternatives.Enzymatic Processing: New enzyme processes cut down the strong "beany" taste of pea protein by almost 30%, making the taste better for more people to like it.Pea Protein Market SegmentationBy ProductBy Product, the Pea Protein Market is further segmented into Isolates, Concentrates, Textured, and Hydrolysates. Pea protein isolates lead the market because they are rich in protein (80-90%), taste mild, and work well in things like meat substitutes and sports food. With new steps in pulling out protein, hiding taste, and being eco-friendly, firms like Roquette and Ingredion are making more to meet the growing world need for plant-based proteins.Pea Protein Market Regional AnalysisNorth America: North America tops the pea protein market as many love plant-based foods, grow lots of peas, and have top firms like Roquette and Ingredion who process them well. Help from the government, new ways to pull out protein, and many new products coming out keep this area in the lead.Europe: Europe is the second-biggest pea protein market due to more plant-based foods, big help from the government, top tech in processing, and people wanting clean, green parts. Main lands like Germany and France push this rise, with help from smart places like Paris and more money put in.Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific pea protein market is on the rise, due to more people eating plants, better health smarts, help from governments, and big money put in. Main moves are China's Green Protein drive and bigger process ability in Australia.Recent Developments:In February 2024, Roquette grew its NUTRALYS line by putting in four new pea protein kinds. These make the taste, touch, and making of plant-based food and high-protein stuff better.Cargill: In March 2024, Cargill launched a new pea protein mix. 