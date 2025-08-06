Kefir Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Kefir Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Kefir Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Kefir Market Size And Growth?

There has been a robust growth in the kefir market size over the past few years. The market share is projected to escalate from $2.49 billion in 2024 to $2.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The substantial growth during the historical period is connected to increased awareness towards probiotic and fermented foods, a rising interest in digestive health and gut wellness, demands for natural and functional food items, growing consumer inclination towards dairy substitutes, and the adoption of health-minded lifestyles and diet plans.

In the coming years, the kefir market is predicted to witness a robust increase, escalating to ""$3.26 billion by 2029"" at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the surge in online retail presence for kefir, an increasing percentage of lactose intolerant and dairy-sensitive individuals, findings concerning the broader health benefits of kefir, the need for ready-to-consume kefir goods, and kefir's presence in functional food and drink preparations. Notable trends expected during this period encompass plant-derived and non-dairy kefir, flavor creativity and fusion, Do-it-yourself kefir sets and home brewing, inventive packaging solutions for prolonged shelf life, and incorporation of kefir into nibbles and drinks.

Download a free sample of the kefir market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6076&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Kefir Market?

The surge in interest for functional beverages is set to stimulate the Kefir market. Functional beverages, non-alcoholic in nature, boast ingredients such as herbs, vitamins, minerals, as well as added raw fruits or vegetables, amongst others. The Kefir market's growth is fueled by the escalating demand for nutrient-dense drinks, sugarless products, and non-dairy alternatives. As an illustration, Circana LLC, a media firm based in the United States, revealed in March 2024 that total sales for sports drinks climbed to $4.89 billion, marking a 9.4% rise for the closing 52 weeks of December 2023. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for functional beverages is poised to bolster the Kefir market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Kefir Market?

Major players in the Kefir Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Danone SA

• Lifeway Foods Inc.

• Nestle SA

• Fresh Made

• Maple Hill Creamery LLC

• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• Green Valley Organics

• Wallaby Yogurt Company

• Biotiful Dairy Ltd.

• Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Kefir Market?

Leading companies in the kefir market are prioritizing innovative developments, such as creating drinkable and spoonable forms to achieve a smoother texture and gentler flavor. Drinkable kefir is typically consumed directly in its liquid state, while spoonable kefir, similar to yogurt, has a denser texture and is typically eaten with a spoon. For example, in September 2024, Activia, a swift-growing India-based company, expanded its product line with a new range of spoonable and drinkable kefirs geared towards better gut health. This new kefir series was released in both drinkable and spoonable formats to cater to gut health consumers. It was launched in both Natural and Strawberry & Raspberry flavors, containing 16 live culture strains to aid in promoting digestive health. The kefir was fortified with calcium and designed to have a gentle taste and a smooth texture, providing a pleasant and easy-to-reach gut health experience.

How Is The Kefir Market Segmented?

The kefirmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Milk Kefir, Water Kefir

2) By Form: Organic, Conventional

3) By Category: Flavored kefir, Non-Flavored kefir

4) By Source: Animal milk, Soy milk, Coconut milk, Other Sources

5) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Milk Kefir: Whole Milk Kefir, Low-Fat Milk Kefir, Flavored Milk Kefir

2) By Water Kefir: Original Water Kefir, Flavored Water Kefir, Sparkling Water Kefir

View the full kefir market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kefir-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Kefir Market?

In 2024, the Kefir Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the dominant region in the kefir market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will display the most rapid growth within the kefir market during the forecast period. The report encompasses information on various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Kefir Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-and-butter-global-market-report

Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-farming-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.