Lipid Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Lipid Market?

Over the past few years, the lipid market has seen robust growth. It is projected to rise from $17.3 billion in 2024 to $18.69 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include more consumers becoming aware of the benefits of healthy fats, an increase in the consumption of functional foods and nutraceuticals, a higher incidence of cardiovascular diseases, growth in the food and beverage sector and the adoption of individualized nutrition plans.

The sector of lipids is forecasted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, with its market size set to reach ""$26.16 billion by 2029, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This predicted growth over the forecast period can be credited to an increased focus on plant-based and omega-3 fatty acids, the demand for clean label and non-GMO lipids and ongoing research into the health advantages of lipids. Other influencing factors are emerging markets, urbanization, regulatory approval for health claims, and a spotlight on sustainable sourcing and production. The forecast period will also witness key trends such as foods and supplements rich in omega-3, the use of functional lipids in sports nutrition, the application of lipids in tailor-made diets, development of lipid-centric drug delivery mechanisms, the integration of plant-based lipids in food items, and innovations in lipid extraction and refining.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Lipid Market?

The lipid market is poised for growth, spurred by the rising demand for nutritional supplements. These supplements, rich in lipids, are particularly important for those leading an active lifestyle or suffering from certain medical conditions. Lipid-based nutrition supplements largely derive their energy content from lipids—they are packed with proteins, essential fatty acids, energy, and micronutrients. More accessible health and nutritional services for mothers and children, together with nutrition supplies aimed at enhancing children's growth and development, are pushing the lipid market further. A survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition in October 2023 on 3,192 adults sheds more light on the trend. As per the survey, 74% of U.S. adults are using dietary supplements, with user belief in sports nutrition supplement quality climbing 5 points to 66% compared to the previous year. Additionally, confidence in the weight management category also saw a 4% jump to 56% from 2022. Therefore, this increased demand for nutritional supplements is fueling the expansion of the lipid market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Lipid Market?

Major players in the Lipid Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Aveda Corporation

• Burt’s Bees Inc.

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• Amway Corporation

• Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc.

• Arbonne International LLC

• The Body Shop International PLC

• Yves Rocher SA

• L'Oréal S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Lipid Industry?

Companies in the lipid market, such as the UK-based biotech firm Cytiva, are now centering on innovation growth, specifically scalable mixing technology. This advancement reduces risks as these companies transition from lab tests to clinical applications. Scalable mixing technology in lipid formulation promotes the efficient and uniform combination of lipid-based components at different production levels, thereby guaranteeing pharmaceutical formulation consistency and quality. For example, Cytiva released the NanoAssemblr System in July 2023, with an aim to simplify the manufacturing process of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) medicines from clinical phase to large-scale production. This novel system adopts scalable mixing technology, permitting an uninterrupted development of lipid nanoparticle medication. Included in its features is a single-use fluid path, thereby reducing the risk of cross-contamination and expediting batch changeovers for an accelerated time to market. With functionalities tuned for detailed workflows, the system also bolsters repeatability and scalability, rendering it perfect for progressing nanoparticle-based therapies in sectors like gene therapy and oncology.

What Segments Are Covered In The Lipid Market Report?

The lipidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Omega-3, Omega-6, Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

2) By Product: Phospholipids, Glycolipids, Cholesterol

3) By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutrition and Supplements, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Omega-3: Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

2) By Omega-6: Linoleic Acid (LA), Arachidonic Acid (AA), Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA)

3) By Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCT): C8 (Caprylic Acid), C10 (Capric Acid), C12 (Lauric Acid)

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Lipid Market?

In the Lipid Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific took the lead as the largest region for lipids in 2024, with predictions of continued rapid growth in the coming years. Other regions encompassed within the scope of the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

