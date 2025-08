Update 8/5/25: Paving work on Crater Road to begin on Thursday, Aug. 7

Main, News Posted on Aug 5, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that paving on Crater Road (Route 378) is set to begin on Monday, July 14 Thursday, Aug. 7 following delays as the project was initially set to begin July 14.

Paving will be done in sections and will begin at Mile Post 10.15 in the vicinity of the entrance to Haleakalā National Park and proceed down to Mile Post 0 near Kekaulike Avenue in Kula. Initial paving will be between Mile Post 10.15 and 7.5.

During work hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, one lane will be closed at a time, with traffic alternated through the open lane. The bike lane, shoulder and sidewalk in the work zone will also be closed.

Crews will be removing the existing top layer of pavement as well as performing reconstruction of the roadway and then repaving the lanes.

Crews are scheduled to mobilize more equipment along Crater Road on Wednesday, Aug. 6. There will be no lane closures.

At the end of the paving project, crews will be placing speed tables between Mile Posts 0.35 to 2.0 as majority of motorists have been observed driving 15 to 20 mph above the posted speed limit of 20 mph. Some vehicles were tracked at traveling as fast as 50 mph above the speed limit.

More details about the speed table construction will be provided closer to its starting date, which is expected in October the fall.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Weekly lane closure information can be found at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

Please plan accordingly and expect delays. Also follow all traffic control devices and drive carefully around the workers.

