MPD Investigating Otis Place Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide which occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, August 4th, 2025, at approximately 9:57pm, Fourth District officers responded to the 1300 block of Otis Place Northwest for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, not conscious and not breathing. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene but despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead. The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed to confirm manner of death.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Cordarall Allen Horne of Northwest.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25118563

###