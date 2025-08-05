Mayor Bowser Invites Community to Celebrate National Night Out With MPD

(Washington, DC) – Today, on Tuesday, August 5, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), residents, and community leaders will come together to celebrate the 42nd Annual National Night Out (NNO). This annual community-building campaign promotes police–community partnerships and neighborhood spirit across the District.

Each year on the first Tuesday in August, MPD hosts community events throughout the city aimed at providing a safe space for families to come together and enjoy food, games, and other fun activities. The night is also an opportunity to build relationships between police officers, other members of law enforcement, and the communities they serve. MPD has scheduled events in each of the city’s seven police districts during the late afternoon and evening hours. Resources and demonstrations from District and federal agencies will also be available, including CPR demonstrations from DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services and fun and games from the DC Department of Parks and Recreation.



All seven National Night Out events, organized by MPD staff and community leaders, offer residents the opportunity to learn about programs and initiatives that promote safe neighborhoods. Police District leadership will be available to address neighborhood-specific concerns. MPD will continue to urge residents and business owners to register their security cameras with CameraConnect DC, which powers MPD’s Real Time Crime Center—a major force behind the current 26% decrease in violent crime citywide.



“National Night Out is a reminder that public safety is a shared commitment achieved through partnership and collaboration,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department. “Each year we look forward to standing side by side with our community on a night where we can enjoy fun activities, while also strengthening relationships to make our neighborhoods safer.”

MPD and its partners will kick off National Night Out in the Fourth District at 5 pm, at Emery Heights Community Center at 5701 Georgia Avenue NW. Each event is free and open to the entire community.

Locations for All National Night Out Events District Location Time Ward PSA First Randall Park

820 South Capitol Street SW 5-8 pm 6 105 Second Guy Mason Recreation Center

3600 Calvert Street NW 5-8 pm 3 204 Third Kennedy Recreation Center

1401 Seventh Street NW 5:30-8 pm 2 308 Fourth Emery Heights Recreation Center

5701 Georgia Avenue NW 5-8 pm 4 403 Fifth Trinidad Recreation Center

1310 Childress Street NE 5-8 pm 5 506 Sixth Skyland Town Center

2200 Town Center Drive SE 3-7 pm 7 606 Seventh Woodland Community

2300 block of Ainger Place SE 1-7 pm 8 702

For more information on other events visit: mpdc.dc.gov/page/national-night-out.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser