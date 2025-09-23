Submit Release
Grouse Railing Announces Frameless Glass Railing Solutions for Residential and Commercial Projects Across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grouse Railing Company has introduced an expanded range of frameless glass railing systems designed for luxury homes, condominiums, and commercial properties throughout British Columbia. The company’s new offerings provide architects, builders, and property owners with modern railing solutions that meet both safety standards and design objectives.

“Our frameless glass railings are engineered to create open, light-filled spaces while maintaining the durability and safety required for residential and commercial projects,” said Nima Ashrafkia, CEO of Grouse Railing.

The systems are available for a variety of applications, including:

Custom Homes & Estates — Tailored designs with options for curved glass, stainless steel, and aluminum hardware.

Commercial Developments & High-Rises — Engineered for compliance with Canadian building codes, suitable for lobbies, rooftop patios, and stairwells.

Condominiums & Residential Communities — Installation options include top mount, fascia mount, and embedded base channels to suit different layouts.

Grouse Railing works closely with developers, architects, and contractors during the design phase to ensure seamless integration of railing systems into large-scale and custom projects.

About Grouse Railing

Based in Vancouver, Grouse Railing specializes in the design, engineering, and installation of custom aluminum, steel, stainless steel, and glass railing systems. The company serves residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments across British Columbia.


commercial railing

