Tenckhoff Chiropractic Highlights Non-Surgical Relief Through Cox Technic and Acupuncture in Brea

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenckhoff Chiropractic is proud to offer two highly regarded treatment options for individuals seeking natural relief from pain: Cox Technic spinal decompression and acupuncture . Each service is designed to provide patients with targeted care tailored to their specific needs. Residents from Brea and surrounding cities can access these trusted, non-invasive options just minutes from home.Cox Technic is a gentle, low-force form of spinal decompression treatment Brea patients turn to for relief from conditions such as herniated discs, bulging discs in the neck or back, disc herniation, sciatica, and chronic low back pain. This technique uses a specialized adjusting table to safely decompress spinal structures and reduce pressure on nerves. Tenckhoff Chiropractic is among the few chiropractic clinics in the area providing this advanced and research-backed approach.The clinic is also proud to offer full-service acupuncture therapy to patients seeking natural pain relief. Their licensed acupuncturist provides treatments aimed at improving circulation, relieving neck pain, back pain, shoulder pain, and supporting the body’s internal balance. Acupuncture is also beneficial for patients managing stress, chronic headaches, and overall wellness. Using traditional techniques with modern insight, the clinic helps patients achieve real results through natural means.“At Tenckhoff Chiropractic, we offer Cox Technic and acupuncture as two distinct services that each serve a purpose in helping the body heal and function better,” says Dr. Derek Tenckhoff, DC, CME. “These options give our patients the freedom to explore what works best for their comfort and goals.”The clinic continues to serve a wide area including Brea, Fullerton, and La Habra, making it a go-to resource for those searching for spinal decompression. Patients appreciate the clinic’s personalized care, evidence-based treatments, and welcoming environment.For those who are dealing with disc issues, back pain, or stress-related tension, call Tenckhoff Chiropractic in Brea today to schedule your Cox Technic or acupuncture visit.

