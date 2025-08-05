You’re Invited!

☕ Sips and Systems: A Coffee Chat for Nonpublic Staff Members

🗓 Date: August 18, 2025

🕚 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM (CT)

📍 Virtual Coffee Hour Session

Join the NDE Service Desk for Sips and Systems: A Coffee Chat for Nonpublic Staff Members, a relaxed and informative session designed to support nonpublic staff who are new to state reporting—or looking for a refresher!

We’ll cover key responsibilities, common data collections, helpful tools, and where to find support throughout the year. Whether you’ve been in your role for five days or years, you’re welcome to join the conversation and connect with others in the data community.

☕ Bring your questions for ADVISER Person ID—and your coffee!

More information, including the zoom link, can be found here.