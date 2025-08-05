Musick Peeler Expands to East Coast with Offices in Charlottesville, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Richard Galofaro

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today its strategic expansion to the East Coast with the opening of offices in Charlottesville, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The move brings on board a respected team of attorneys from Zoblaw —Duane Zobrist, Garrett Barlow, Andrew Muhlestein and Zach Smith—all of whom join Musick Peeler with significant experience across business transactions, real estate, tax and estate planning, and litigation.The new East Coast team will be co-led by Stephen Bradford, a longtime Musick Peeler partner who will now divide his time between California and Virginia, and Garrett Barlow, a versatile and seasoned problem-solver in business transactions, tax and dispute resolution, who resides in Virginia and has strong ties to Musick, Peeler’s California roots.“Our expansion into Virginia and D.C. was driven by strong personal and professional relationships, along with growing client opportunities in the region,” said Rich Galofaro , Co-Managing Partner of Musick Peeler. “We are thrilled to welcome Duane, Garrett, Andrew, Zach and their professional team to the firm. Their experience, energy and impressive profiles bolster the next generation of Musick Peeler’s leadership and rainmakers.”The incoming group brings deep bench strength in both transactional and litigation matters and is collectively admitted to practice law in California, the District of Columbia, Virginia and Utah. Their addition enhances Musick Peeler’s ability to serve clients coast to coast and further supports the firm's growing international client base.“With offices now on both coasts, we’re better positioned to support cross-border matters and attract global clients looking for a U.S. presence,” added Galofaro.Musick Peeler’s ongoing partnership with Ally Law, a global network of affiliated law firms, will also be strengthened through the firm’s expanded geographic reach and added capabilities.For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

