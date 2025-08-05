PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI to Reveal New Information on Iran Regime’s Terror Network, Washington, DC - August 07, 2025

The information has been recently obtained by the MEK network within Iran, including from inside the regime’s entities.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, August 7, 2025, the US Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will disclose details of the terror network of the Iranian regime and the various agencies involved in carrying out Tehran’s terror plots against Iranian dissidents and foreign nationals.

The information to be revealed has been recently obtained by the network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) within the country, including from inside the regime’s entities.

On July 31, 2025, a joint statement was released by the governments of the United States of America and 13 other Western nations condemning the growing number of state threats from Iranian intelligence services in their respective territories.

DATE & TIME: Thursday, August 7, 2025, 11:00 AM EDT (16:00 UK, 17:00 CET)

VENUE: Washington, DC

Participation is by RSVP only.

RSVP & Media inquiries: media@ncrius.org

--------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

For more information:

▶️ NCRI-US: https://www.ncrius.org/

▶️ Maryam Rajavi: https://www.maryam-rajavi.com/en/

▶️ NCRI: https://www.ncr-iran.org/en/news/

▶️ MEK: https://english.mojahedin.org/

--------------------

