New Cybersecurity Webinars Aim to Equip Northeast Businesses with Risk Awareness and Breach Prevention Strategies

Global One Technologies Inc. introduces a free webinar series to promote cybersecurity education and organizational risk evaluations.

NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid rising digital threats facing U.S. businesses, Global One Technologies Inc. has announced a new initiative to provide free cybersecurity education and risk evaluation tools through a regional webinar series. The firm, operating across the Northeastern United States, will focus on helping organizations understand breach behaviors, conduct internal systems assessments, and adopt structured strategies for digital resilience.

The webinars are part of a broader educational outreach initiative aimed at supporting business owners and IT leaders as they navigate a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Participating organizations will gain access to practical frameworks designed to help them identify vulnerabilities and anticipate breach activity before it occurs.

The free series will also offer optional one-on-one cybersecurity assessments for attendees. These assessments will walk participants through foundational risk factors, including user access control, device-level protections, and operational continuity concerns.

“We’ve seen many businesses impacted not because they were negligent, but because they lacked a framework for identifying early signs of compromise,” said Marcus Palmore, spokesperson for Global One Technologies Inc.

The content of each session is structured around non-commercial, educational objectives. Topics will include:

-Common breach tactics and behavioral patterns

-How to interpret log activity and user privilege risks

-Step-by-step guidance for a self-led network audit

-Regional threat profiles based on business type and location

All sessions are open to businesses regardless of industry, but the company says its target audience includes small to mid-sized organizations across major Northeastern markets such as New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and surrounding areas in New Jersey and New Hampshire.

Palmore adds that while the webinars draw upon the firm’s real-world cybersecurity expertise, the primary objective is to increase access to reliable risk education that can be acted upon without the need for expensive software investments.

The teaching framework, referred to internally as “Spherical Logical Concepts”, emphasizes layered, context-aware security thinking. Rather than focusing only on tools or reactive measures, the framework encourages business leaders to evaluate their organization’s exposure from multiple perspectives, including human behavior, device interconnectivity, and workflow continuity.

Global One Technologies notes that the webinars are not product demos or service sales pitches, but instead aim to fill gaps in baseline cybersecurity knowledge for companies that may not have dedicated IT personnel.

“The goal isn’t to sell. It’s to educate. We want to help decision-makers understand where risk starts and how it spreads, often from very small, overlooked actions,” Palmore said.

Organizations attending the sessions will also receive a downloadable breach-prevention checklist, designed to help teams implement basic internal controls immediately. Businesses can optionally schedule follow-up virtual assessments to review their unique environment with a cybersecurity consultant.

The webinar series comes amid an increase in breach attempts targeting businesses in densely populated urban corridors. Research from multiple cybersecurity watchdogs has noted a sharp uptick in credential phishing, endpoint hijacking, and internal privilege abuse across the region.

As a Veteran-Owned business, Global One Technologies brings a unique perspective to cybersecurity education, informed by structured thinking, operational discipline, and a mission-driven approach to protecting digital infrastructure.

Global One Technologies Inc. has positioned its series to address these issues without overwhelming attendees with overly technical content. Sessions are built to accommodate both technical professionals and business administrators seeking a clearer understanding of cyber risks in daily operations.

The company is currently registering participants through its website, www.g1its.com, where upcoming webinar topics and registration dates are listed.

About Global One Technologies Inc.

Global One Technologies Inc. provides cybersecurity education and systems review services for businesses seeking to reduce digital risk. With a focus on proactive thinking and organizational awareness, the firm supports clients across the Northeast United States in adopting practical frameworks for breach prevention and threat preparedness. The company is proudly Veteran-Owned.

