Attorney General Bonta Strongly Opposes Federal Government’s Proposed Rule to Rescind the ‘‘National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska’’

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, alongside four other attorneys general, submitted a comment letter to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) strongly opposing the agency’s proposed rule to rescind the Biden Administration’s “Management and Protection of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A)’’ 2024 rule. The Trump Administration’s proposal is a reckless rollback of critical environmental protections that were established to safeguard some of the most ecologically significant areas in the Arctic and will allow oil and gas leasing and infrastructure development in these areas. In the comment letter, the coalition argues that this rule undermines decades of scientific research and environmental planning, increases the risk of oil spills, and weakens the region’s resilience to climate change.

“Instead of protecting these fragile ecosystems that wildlife and communities depend on, the Trump Administration is turning these areas into cash-grabs for its Big Oil friends,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The federal government must reverse course on this rule immediately.”

On January 20th, his first day in office, President Trump issued an executive order, which declared a “national energy emergency” under the National Emergencies Act. Pursuant to this directive, the BLM proposed a rule to open approximately 82 percent of the 23-million-acre NPR-A to oil and gas leasing, reversing Biden-era protections that had designated nearly 13 million acres as “Special Areas” off-limits to drilling. Opening these areas to oil drilling will release more carbon pollution into the atmosphere, accelerating climate change that affects every state – bringing more extreme heat, stronger storms, and rising sea levels. Migratory wildlife that depends on these areas, including molting geese and other species that migrate through or overwinter in California, could also suffer.

In the comment letter, the coalition asserts that:

BLM’s proposed rule would eliminate safeguards for over 13 million acres in areas that Native communities rely on for cultural traditions, exposing those areas to significant harms attributable to drilling and industrial infrastructure.

Expanding drilling will threaten resident and migratory wildlife, heighten the potential for oil spills in Arctic ecosystems, and increase greenhouse gas emissions.

The rule is in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.

In submitting the comment letter, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Illinois, Minnesota, Vermont, and Washington.

A copy of the comment letter can be found here.