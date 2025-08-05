IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Anticipated to Exceed $83 Billion, with a 10.9% CAGR by 2030

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, 2030

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market size was valued at $28.39 Bn in 2020, is projected to reach $83.03 Bn by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021-2030.

The hardware segment generated the highest revenue in the global IP video surveillance and VSaaS market in 2020.” — Roshan Deshmukh

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market By Product Type (Hardware, Software, Cloud Based Solutions, and Services) and Application (Banking & Financial Sector, Retail, Government & Higher Security, Manufacturing & Corporate, Residential, Entertainment, Healthcare, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global IP video surveillance and VSaaS market, followed by Europe and North America. A video surveillance system is a surveillance system that captures images and videos that can be compressed, stored, or sent over communication networks. Digital video surveillance systems can be used in nearly any environment. Owing to increase in adoption of advanced surveillance by the government sector, manufacturers have realized the need for optimum IP surveillance systems. There are many advantages that an IP camera CCTV system offers over an analog format. IP security cameras send their signal over a network, allowing greater information transfer than an analog signal sent to a DVR, which act as major IP video surveillance and VSaaS market trends. IP security cameras send their signal over a network, allowing greater information transfer than an analog signal sent to a DVR, which act as major IP video surveillance and VSaaS market trends.The IP video surveillance and VSaaS market is analyzed on the basis of product type, application, and region.On the basis of product type, the market is analyzed across hardware, software, cloud-based solutions, and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into impact camera, monitor, and storage. The software segment is bifurcated into video analytics software and video management system. The cloud-based solutions segment is further bifurcated into cloud storage by product software and cloud storage by deployment. By services, the market is categorized into VSaaS, hosted VSaaS, managed VSaaS, hybrid VSaaS, and integrated services IP surveillance. On the basis of application, the market is divided into banking and financial sectors, retail, government & higher security, manufacturing & corporate, residential, entertainment, healthcare, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries. The key players profiled in the report include Avigilon (Motorola Solutions), Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems GmbH, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., D-Link Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell Security (Honeywell International Inc.), The Infinova Group, Panasonic Corporation, and Pelco (Schneider Electric). These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their position in the IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS industry. These key players adopt several strategies such as, new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration and business expansion to increase the IP video surveillance and VSaaS market share during the forecast period. There has been an increase in demand for security applications, such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others. There has been an increase in demand for security applications, such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others.Increase in the transportation infrastructure and rise in the adoption of security standards across various industries fuel the growth of Asia-Pacific IP video surveillance and VSaaS market. For instance, in November 2021, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation collaborated with the World Custom Organization to create a new Global Trade Recovery Information Platform (G-TRIP). Key Benefits For Stakeholders: • This study comprises analytical depiction of the global IP video surveillance and VSaaS market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. • The overall IP video surveillance and VSaaS market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold. • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. • The IP video surveillance and VSaaS market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency. • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry. • The report includes the IP video surveillance and VSaaS market share of key vendors and market IP video surveillance and VSaaS trends.

