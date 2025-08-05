Screenless Display Market Anticipated to Skyrocket to $14.9 Billion by 2030, with an 23% CAGR From 2020-2030

Screenless Display Market, 2030

Screenless display market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23% from 2021 to 2030.

North America contributed a major share in the screenless display market, accounting for more than 38.0% share in 2020.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Screenless Display Market , by Type (Visual Image, Retinal Display, Synaptic Interface), by Application (Holographic Projection, Head-mounted Display, Head-up Display, Others), by Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. Screenless display technology is an enhanced display technology designed to transmit visual information from a video source without using a screen. The global screenless display technology is an interactive projection technology intended to address issues associated with the shrinking of modern communication technologies. Moreover, screenless display technology can be divided into retinal direct, visual image, and synaptic interface.The growth of the global screenless display market is majorly driven by enhanced privacy & security paired with advancements in technologies. Moreover, low power & space requirement is anticipated to drive the growth of screenless display. However, high cost and limited availability coupled with a lack of awareness about screenless display technology act as prime restraints of the global screenless display market. On the contrary, a rise in demand for gaming solutions is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the screenless display industry during the forecast period. Moreover, low power & space requirement is anticipated to drive the growth of screenless display. However, high cost and limited availability coupled with a lack of awareness about screenless display technology act as prime restraints of the global screenless display market. On the contrary, a rise in demand for gaming solutions is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the screenless display industry during the forecast period.The screenless display market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and geography. By technology type, the market is segmented into a visual image, retinal display, and synaptic interface (brain-computer interface). The visual image segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, in 2020, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.Based on type, the visual image segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global screenless display market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to offering of visual image display technology by key players. However, the synaptic interface segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on industry vertical, the automotive segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global screenless display market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to transmission of prior warning information such as oil level or tire pressure and integration with adaptive cruise control to alert the drivers. Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global screenless display market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to surge in investments by prime players in display technology solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT technologies. Leading Market Players:• Avegant Corporation• BAE Systems• Microsoft Corporation• RealView Imaging Ltd.• MicroVision Inc.• Synaptic Incorporated• Seereal Technologies S.A.• Google Inc.• Holoxica Ltd.• Zebra Imaging Inc.Key Finding of the Study:• By type, the visual image segment accounted for maximum revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.• By industry vertical, the aerospace & defense and aerospace segments together accounted for around 49.4% of the screenless display market share in 2020.• By application, the Head-mounted display segment is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.• By region, North America contributed a major share in the screenless display market, accounting for more than 38.0% share in 2020.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the screenless display market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing screenless display market opportunities.• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.• An in-depth analysis of the screenless display market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global screenless display market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

