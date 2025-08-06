TiniFiber® Showcases Micro Armor Fiber Cable Innovations at BICSI Beyond 2025

Visitors to Booth #624 will be able to learn more about TiniFiber’s signature Micro Armor Fiber cables, which are 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables.

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber, the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiberoptical cabling solutions and a leader in high-reliability, high-performance digital infrastructure, will be showcasing its full portfolio of solutions at the BICSI Beyond 2025 Conference & Exhibition, taking place August 17–20 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, NV.Visitors to Booth #624 will be able to learn more about TiniFiber’s signature Micro Armor Fiber cables, which are 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. The patented design combines a stainless-steel and Kevlarblend to deliver unmatched flexibility, strength, and resistance to environmental hazards.Attendees at this year’s show can also see TiniFiber demonstrate the efficacy of their newly released Direct Burial Micro Armor Cable, our smallest, lightest and most durable fiber optic cable designed for underground and aerial installations exposed to extreme conditions. Featuring a 7.5 mm outer diameter, water-blocked core, and HDPE double-jacket with increased Kevlarvolume, this cable provides robust defense against moisture, chemicals, rodents, and crushing forces.The theme of BICSI Beyond 2025 is “Convergence – Where Ideas and Innovation Intersect,” bringing together thousands of ICT professionals from around the world to connect, share best practices, and exchange ideas.“BICSI Beyond offers the ideal venue to unleash the potential of a connected world,” said Tom Artinian, CEO of TiniFiber. “With our Direct Burial Micro Armor Cable, we’re bringing the same flexible, durable and adaptable innovation our customers know us for, now engineered to excel even in the most unforgiving outdoor environments.”Ideal for data centers, broadband infrastructure, A/V and security, commercial and residential, DAS/wireless, and transportation installations, TiniFiber’s solutions continue to offer transformative, resilient solutions for secure, scalable, and future-proof networks.To schedule a dedicated meeting at BICSI Beyond 2025, please contact sales@tinifiber.com.For more information, visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator that has redefined industry standards. It develops high-speed fiber optics, including custom fiber, as well as offering tools and test services. The company is well known for its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable, a revolutionary solution that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminium Interlock Armor (AIA) cables and trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations.Micro Armor Fiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.TiniFiberis a registered trademark and Micro Armor Fiberis a registered trademark of CertiCable, Inc. Kevlaris a registered trademark of DuPont deNemours, Inc.Patent notice: TiniFiberproducts are protected by patents in the United States and other jurisdictions (countries). This list is not exhaustive, and additional TiniFiberproducts not specifically enumerated herein may also be subject to patent protection - https://tinifiber.com/patent-notices/ Press Contact:Ramona MarianoMarketing CoordinatorTiniFiberRamona@tinifiber.com

