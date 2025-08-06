New Children’s Bible Storybook Featuring Trump’s Voice Garners National Media Attention

“President’s Bible: Noah’s Ark” (Talking Book edition) pairs the classic biblical flood story with a lighthearted presidential guide and bright, kid-friendly illustrations of Noah and the animals.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new children’s Bible storybook narrated by the unmistakable voice of Donald J. Trump is sparking a national conversation — and the Washington Post has taken notice.President’s Bible: Noah’s Ark – As Narrated by Your Favorite President is an illustrated hardcover book that uses AI technology to recreate the 45th (and 47th) President’s voice. As children turn the pages, they press sound buttons to hear Trump tell the story of Noah’s Ark in a way that’s unforgettable, engaging, and, for some, deeply moving.The Washington Post’s Ron Charles called it “the latest unholy trinity of faith, politics and publishing,” and described the book as “a children’s Bible story told by a synthetic version of Donald Trump’s voice.” The review has triggered both outrage and enthusiasm across the political and religious spectrum.Trump critics are questioning whether the current (and former) President should be the voice of a Bible story for children. His supporters, however, say the book is inspirational, respectful of Scripture, and a powerful way to introduce a new generation to the Bible. Some families have even described it as moving to the point of tears, while others can’t help but smile at hearing Trump’s unmistakable voice tell the story of Noah.While the book has been embraced by many Christian families, it’s also finding a wider audience. Jewish families and even some non-religious parents are using it as a fun and meaningful way to introduce their children to the story of Noah, one of the most enduring and beloved stories in the Old Testament.“This book is designed to make the Bible more accessible and exciting for children,” says creator Jay Kamhi, a longtime toy entrepreneur and self-publisher based in Florida. “We’ve heard from Christian families, and non-Christian families, who are using it to begin conversations about faith and values, many for the very first time.”The next installment in the series, President’s Bible: The Birth of Jesus, is already available for preorder with guaranteed delivery before Christmas.To hear the book and learn more, visit: www.presidentsbible.com

