Traffic alert - I 91 NB MM 79 Norwich

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 NB is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 79 due to a car fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



