Re:Public Launches Local Election Coverage in Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Re:Public www.republic.us ), a citizen-powered media platform, has launched its complete local election coverage for Florida voters who want to access every elected official from federal, state, county, and more than 400 of the largest towns. Users can access content for free, but have the option to upgrade to a paid version for a minimal amount to share their own content.Re:Public Senior Communications Manager and Partner, Eric Bolling, expressed his excitement about the new initiative, stating, “We are excited to provide this level of transparency and accessibility to Florida voters. The new local election coverage at Re:Public enables voters to use their voices directly in democratic processes beyond mere information delivery. The platform works to rebuild institutional trust through a system that returns power directly to the public.”Re:Public was created to empower everyday citizens, including first-time candidates, to engage, connect, and lead the change in their towns and counties. The mission is simple: To make every community better.Re:Public is also the best platform in Florida for new candidates with real ideas to improve their communities because it provides candidates with a direct line to voters, bypassing the cost and censorship of traditional media. Unlike most platforms, Re:Public allows candidates to share their message and engage with voters without needing a massive campaign budget.Users can tag their elected officials in every post to either express appreciation, initiate challenges, or call them to action. All elected officials have a profile page on Re:Public, allowing voters to view all public feedback and commentary related to their leadership.“In a time when public knowledge and accountability of elected officials is needed more than ever, Re:Public is giving the people a platform to do so,” continued Bolling. “People want a say in their communities and to know their government officials are representing them in the best way.”The launch of local election coverage represents a key feature toward achieving Re:Public's goal of enhancing democratic engagement throughout Florida. Through its interactive platform, Re:Public seeks to build civic participation by creating a transparent space for voters to engage in authentic dialogues with their elected officials.For more information, visit www.republic.us . For all media inquiries and interview requests, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com.About Re:Public:Re:Public is a citizen-funded media platform designed to restore local journalism and civic engagement in cities and towns across the United States. By giving ordinary Americans the means to cover what is most important in their own backyard and their own city, Re:Public seeks to restore transparency, accountability, and citizen-centered journalism to the center of public debate. The site gives contributors the tools and the support to post raw, grassroots reports free from corporate media spin. Re:Public is rolling out in Florida and adding every county within the U.S., including the country’s 2,000 largest cities.

