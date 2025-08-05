Fintech in Transition: EMBank Chairperson Ekmel Çilingir Offers a 2025 Outlook on the Sector’s Maturation

Ekmel Çilingir, Chairperson of European Merchant Bank (EMBank), has published a new article titled “A Global Pulse on the Fintech Ecosystem in 2025”.

The industry has moved from bold disruption to disciplined execution” — Ekmel Çilingir, Chairman of Supervisory Board at European Merchant Bank

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ekmel Çilingir, Chairperson of European Merchant Bank (EMBank), has published a new article on LinkedIn Pulse titled “A Global Pulse on the Fintech Ecosystem in 2025”. The piece provides a direct and unembellished overview of the key developments shaping fintech across multiple regions, drawn from Çilingir’s participation in three major industry events: Money 20/20 Europe (Amsterdam), Money 20/20 Asia (Bangkok), and Seamless Middle East (Dubai).The article traces how the sector has evolved since its peak in 2021. Rather than focusing on disruption alone, Çilingir notes that fintech in 2025 is marked by a shift towards integration, regulation, and operational focus.“The industry has moved from bold disruption to disciplined execution,” he observes, emphasising how financial infrastructure—real-time payments, embedded finance, digital identity—is becoming central to the next phase of financial services.The article explores several core themes:Post-Hype Stability: Global venture capital in fintech has decreased sharply since 2021, but the decline has led to more sustainable investment behaviours and operational models.Use of Stablecoins and Tokenised Assets: Previously experimental, these tools are now being integrated into institutional and cross-border financial operations, including in regions such as MENA, Africa and Latin America.Focus on SME Inclusion: Çilingir highlights how embedded finance and data-driven credit scoring are enabling access to working capital and financial tools for small businesses, particularly in Europe and Asia.AI as Infrastructure: Artificial intelligence has moved beyond automation. In 2025, its applications include multilingual service, behavioural credit models, and real-time risk detection—provided integration with legacy systems is managed effectively.Regulatory Developments: From CRD VI and DORA in Europe to sandbox models in the UAE and Singapore, regulation is no longer just a constraint—it is a structured enabler of innovation.Venture Capital Adjustments: The article outlines a quiet shift in investment logic. "The pitch deck has been replaced by the product roadmap,” Çilingir writes. Profitability now takes precedence over scale.Concluding, the article takes a measured view of fintech’s future. “The question ahead is not whether fintech will reshape finance. It already has. The real question is whether the ecosystem can sustain its momentum by embedding resilience into its code, governance into its platforms, and purpose into its strategy”. The article is available on LinkedIn Pulse About EMBankEuropean Merchant Bank (EMBank) is a specialised bank licensed by the European Central Bank and operating under Lithuanian jurisdiction. It serves fintech companies and SMEs with accounts, payment infrastructure, embedded finance, and lending services. EMBank participates in the Lithuanian deposit guarantee scheme and operates with full regulatory compliance in the EU financial sector.For further information, visit www.em.bank

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.