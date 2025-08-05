Data Center Automation Industry Set for 21.32% CAGR Growth, Forecast to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Data Center Automation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Operating Environment (Windows OS, Unix OS, Linux and other Open Source OS), by End User (BFSI, Retail, IT and telecom, Public sector and utilities, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.Market Size : The global data center automation market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2021 to 2030.The data center automation market is impacted by factors such as applications across various industry verticals, higher energy efficiency, and growing cloud computing, social media, online gaming, and big data applications. However, power failure and storage limitation.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 230 Pages) at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2108 In 2020, on the basis of component, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to the demand for server automation solutions in data centers which enables organizations or users to quickly and securely provision, configure, patch, and maintain physical, virtual, and cloud servers. Server automation offers compliance with pre-configured policies as per requirements and it also increases IT efficiency by up to ~85% with an intelligent and closed loop for automated remediation. These factors aid in growth of server automation for the data center automation market. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the data center automation market forecast period.On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment is the fastest growing segment for the data center automation market, and is projected to keep its hold on the market in the coming years. Moreover, the BFSI sector has been implementing data center automation as it eliminates faults from manual processes and improves the synchronization between IT operations and IT security. Analysis of customer developments, fraud detection, and other similar tasks can be achieved by efficiently managing data. Immense competition in the finance sector increases pressure on banks to become more responsive and efficient. Furthermore, banks need to augment their resources and infrastructure and improve their operational efficiency. Thus, to address the above issues, banks are implementing data center technology to offer services such as mobile banking, ATM services, online banking, and others.If you have any special requirements, Request customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2108 The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. Automation is playing an important role in maintaining IT operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Verizon Network Report, April 22, the overall data volume across its networks increased by 19% compared to pre-COVID levels. While data usage remains elevated, changes in how people are using the network have stabilized. Such factors contributes to the rise in demand for data center automation software and data center automation tools.Key Findings of the StudyOn the basis of component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated highest revenue in 2020 of the data center automation market share.On the basis of operating environment segment, the windows segment generated highest revenue in 2020. However, linux and other open-source OS segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast periodOn the basis of region, the data center automation industry was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-center-automation-market/purchase-options Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc. This study includes data center automation market share, trends, data center automation market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

