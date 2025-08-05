Automated Passenger Counting System Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Automated Passenger Counting System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automated Passenger Counting System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Automated Passenger Counting System Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, there has been a substantial growth in the market size of the automated passenger counting system. It is projected to expand from its $9.72 billion value in 2024 to reach $10.59 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth, during the historical period, is primarily driven by the surge in requirement to reduce operational costs of transit operators, increased urban population and use of public transportation, a growing need for real-time transit data, a heightened demand for public commute, and a burgeoning consciousness about the environment, which promotes a transition towards using public transportation.

The market for automated passenger counting systems has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. An increase from $9.72 billion in 2024 to $10.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%, is expected. This historic growth can be linked to factors like the need for transit operators to minimize operating costs, the increase in urban density and the utilization of public transport, a growing requirement for real-time transit data, an increasing demand for public transport, and heightened environmental consciousness that encourages a transition towards public transportation.

Download a free sample of the automated passenger counting system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14260&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automated Passenger Counting System Market?

The increasing adoption of public transport is predicted to fuel the expansion of the automated passenger counting system market in the future. The utilization of public transport vehicles and services by the general population in urban areas is known as urban public transportation usage. Factors such as growing traffic congestion, greater investments in public transport infrastructure, and escalating fuel prices are all contributing to a surge in public transportation usage. Automated Passenger Counting Systems (APC) are being employed in urban public transportation for precise count and tracking of passenger numbers, allowing for efficient allocation of resources, scheduling, and optimization of services. For instance, in August 2023, as per a Seoul Metropolitan Government report, public transport was availed 9.42 million times daily on average last year, marking a 14% (+70,000) day-long increase in usage. Public transport was used by 330 million more people in total in 2022 compared to 2021, a daily average growth of 11% (+900,000). Hence, the uptrend in public transport usage is fueling the expansion of the automated passenger counting system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automated Passenger Counting System Market?

Major players in the Automated Passenger Counting System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Thales Group

• Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

• Wabtec Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Automated Passenger Counting System Industry?

Leading businesses in the automated passenger counting system industry are innovating sophisticated solutions like AI-enhanced sensor technology to augment counting precision and efficiency. These advanced sensors, enriched with artificial intelligence features, aptly identify and tally passengers entering and exiting public transport vehicles. For instance, in September 2023, iris-GmbH infrared and intelligent sensors, a pioneer in engineering and production of sensor parts for automated passenger counting systems based in Germany, introduced the IRMA 6 R2 sensor, a fresh iteration of automated passenger counting sensors, in Europe for the inaugural time. This sensor employs state-of-the-art data modulation and artificial intelligence scripts to yield exact, current passenger and item counts. This crucial data enables operators and transit authorities to fine-tune vehicle dimensions, paths, and timetables, boosting operational accuracy and commuter contentment. The IRMA 6 R2 boasts a 4-core processing module for peak precision while adhering to the latest cybersecurity regulations and conventions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automated Passenger Counting System Market Segments

The automated passenger counting systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Display Systems, Mobile Applications, Infotainment Systems, Announcements, Other Types

2) By Technology: Video Analytics, Infrared, Light Detection And Ranging (Lidar), Stereoscopic Vision, Time-Of-Flight, Wi-Fi Tracking

3) By Application: Airports, Buses, Ferries And Cruise Ships, Railways, Trams And Metros, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Display Systems: LED Display Boards, Digital Signage Systems

2) By Mobile Applications: Passenger Counting Apps, Real-Time Tracking Applications

3) By Infotainment Systems: Integrated Information Systems, Multimedia Passenger Information Systems

4) By Announcements: Automated Voice Announcement Systems, Text-To-Speech Announcement Systems

5) By Other Types: Sensor-Based Counting Systems, Cloud-Based Passenger Management Solutions

View the full automated passenger counting system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-passenger-counting-system-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automated Passenger Counting System Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Automated Passenger Counting System Global Market Report identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region, which is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the future. The report provides thorough coverage of various regions — Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automated External Defibrillators Aed Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-external-defibrillators-aed-global-market-report

Automated Machine Learning Automl Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-machine-learning-automl-global-market-report

Automated Harvesting System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-harvesting-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.