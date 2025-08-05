Gasoline Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gasoline Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Gasoline Market Through 2025?

The size of the gasoline market has been increasing at a constant rate over the past few years. The market value is projected to rise from $1451.17 billion in 2024 to $1500.11 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Factors such as worldwide oil prices, regulatory frameworks, consumer patterns, infrastructure growth, and the automobile sector have contributed largely to this growth in the historical phase.

In the coming years, the gasoline market is projected to experience consistent expansion, reaching $1771.99 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The expected growth in this period can be ascribed to the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), the development of renewable energy policies, climate change legislation, and geopolitical influences. The forecasted period features several significant trends such as the global economic recovery, the rise in electric vehicle utilization, advancements in fuel-efficient technologies, governmental policies and regulations, and variability in oil prices.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Gasoline Market?

The surge in automotive demand is predicted to fuel the growth of the gasoline market in the future. Gasoline, being the most widely used fuel in most vehicles, mainly in regions where electric or alternative fuel vehicles are not broadly accepted, will see a spike in demand with the rise in the need for automobiles. This, in turn, will stimulate an expansion in the gasoline market. For instance, the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a leading vehicle industry lobbying and standard-setting group, reported in March 2024 that global new vehicle sales experienced nearly a 10% rise following a steady performance in 2022. In the EU, sales shot up by roughly 14%, accumulating 10.5 million units, while the sales of battery-electric vehicles expanded by 37%, claiming a 14.6% market share. Hence, the escalating demand for automobiles is accelerating the expansion of the gasoline market.

Which Players Dominate The Gasoline Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Gasoline Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Shell plc

• Chevron Corporation

• PBF Energy Inc.

• Reliance Industries Limited

• PetroChina Company Limited

• Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• BP plc

• Marathon Petroleum Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Gasoline Market?

One key trend gaining traction in the gasoline market is product innovation. To maintain their market presence, companies in this sector are embracing new product advancements. Take for example the US-based biobased diesel producer, Renewable Energy Group Inc, which in March 2022 debuted its fuel solutions under the EnDura Fuels brand. This new product supports the company's ongoing efforts to help the transportation sector through the provision of cleaner-burning, lower-emission fuels. These innovative solutions aid various industries, including transportation, rail, maritime and aviation, in reaching their sustainability objectives.

Global Gasoline Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The gasolinemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Regular Gasoline, Special Gasoline

2) By Application: Transportation, Small Aircrafts, Electricity Generators, Recreational Vehicles, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Transportation, Power Generation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Regular Gasoline: Regular Unleaded Gasoline (87 octane), Regular Oxygenated Gasoline

2) By Special Gasoline: Premium Gasoline (91-93 octane), Special Additive Gasoline

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Gasoline Market?

In the 2025 Gasoline Global Market Report, North America held the leading position in the gasoline market as of 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. Other regions evaluated in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

