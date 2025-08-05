Tumor Ablation Market Set to Surpass $2 Billion by 2031 Amid Rise in Minimally Invasive Cancer Therapies

Tumor Ablation Market

Tumor ablation market to grow at 13.1% CAGR, fueled by rising cancer rates, tech innovation, and global shift to less invasive treatments.



LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tumor Ablation market was valued at US$ 797.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching approximately US$ 2,079.2 million by 2031. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/tumor-ablation-market Market Key Drivers:• Rising Global Cancer BurdenThe continuous rise in cancer incidence, especially liver, lung, and kidney tumors, is driving demand for localized, less invasive treatment options like ablation therapies.• Preference for Minimally Invasive ProceduresTumor ablation offers shorter recovery times, fewer complications, and reduced hospital stays compared to traditional surgery. This shift in patient and physician preferences is a strong growth catalyst.• Technological AdvancementsInnovations in ablation techniques such as microwave ablation, irreversible electroporation, and image-guided robotic systems are enhancing precision and efficacy, expanding clinical applications.• Increased Healthcare Access in Emerging EconomiesImproved infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and supportive healthcare policies in developing regions are enabling wider adoption of tumor ablation technologies.• Growing Geriatric PopulationAs the global population ages, the prevalence of cancer in older adults increases, thereby expanding the target population for tumor ablation procedures.• Supportive Regulatory ApprovalsFaster regulatory clearances and increasing clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of ablation techniques are facilitating wider acceptance in clinical practice.Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/tumor-ablation-market Tumor Ablation Market – Geographical Share:The tumor ablation market demonstrates varied growth across key regions, driven by differences in healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of cancer, and adoption of minimally invasive technologies.• North America dominates the global market, largely due to the high incidence of cancer, rapid adoption of advanced ablation techniques, and favorable reimbursement policies. The United States contributes the largest share, supported by a strong clinical research ecosystem and early access to FDA-approved devices.• Europe holds a significant market share, particularly in countries like Germany, the UK, and France. These nations benefit from well-established healthcare systems and a growing emphasis on outpatient, image-guided procedures.• Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth rate, fueled by increasing cancer cases, expanding healthcare access, and growing demand for cost-effective, minimally invasive treatment alternatives. China, Japan, and India are leading the expansion, supported by government initiatives and local manufacturing of medical devices.• Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with untapped potential. While growth is slower, rising awareness, medical tourism, and investment in healthcare infrastructure are expected to boost demand over the coming years.Market Segments:• By Technology (Radiofrequency (rf) Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Other Technologies)• By Application (Liver cancer, Lung cancer, Kidney cancer, Bone Metastasis, Others)• By Treatment Mode (Surgical Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation, Percutaneous Ablation)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Market Key Players:Key players are Medtronic, PLC, AngioDynamics Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Healthtronics, BVM Medical Limited, COMSOL, Galil Medical Inc, INTIO Inc, Misonix Inc, NeuWave Medical Inc and SonaCare Medical.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Mergers, Acquisitions & Strategic Maneuvers:• Imagin Medical (Canada) acquired the enCAGE precision ablation system from Belgium‑based TROD Medical NV in August 2022 for US $2.5 M strengthening its prostate cancer ablation position. • Imagin Medical (Canada) acquired the enCAGE precision ablation system from Belgium‑based TROD Medical NV in August 2022 for US $2.5 M strengthening its prostate cancer ablation position. No further M&A in 2024–25 disclosed.• Citius Oncology (CTOR) engaged Jefferies as financial advisor in January 2025, exploring strategic alternatives including partnerships, licensing, joint ventures or possible M&A as it readies launch of its lead cancer therapy LYMPHIR in H1 2025.Recent Product Clearances & Launches (2024–May 2025):• Stryker's OptaBlate BVN system (for basivertebral nerve ablation) received FDA 510(k) clearance in May 2025, extending Stryker's footprint into spinal tumor related nerve pain treatments.• AngioDynamics' NanoKnife IRE system for prostate ablation earned FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2024, marking a key step in expanding irreversible electroporation (IRE) into urologic oncology.• Medtronic's OsteoCool 2.0 bone tumor ablation system was cleared by the FDA in March 2024; it supports four simultaneous internally cooled probes and targets painful bone metastases and benign tumors.

