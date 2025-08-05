U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2024 - 2033

U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market Forecast, 2024-2033

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled “The U.S. and China Wireless Charging market was valued at $2,984.1 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $21,915.1 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4% from 2024 to 2033. The U.S. and China Wireless Charging market share is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the rapid proliferation of smartphones and wearable devices, and advancements in consumer electronics. Growing demand for efficient charging solutions and expanding infrastructure for wireless EV charging are driving factors. Wireless charging is a technology that allows electrical energy to be transferred from a power source to a device without physical connectors or cables. It typically uses electromagnetic fields to transfer energy between a charging pad (or station) and a compatible device, such as smartphones, tablets, or electric vehicles. The process involves two main components: a transmitter coil in the charging pad and a receiver coil in the device. When the device is placed on the charging pad, an alternating current in the transmitter coil generates an electromagnetic field, which induces a current in the receiver coil, charging the device's battery. This method offers convenience by reducing the need for wired connections and is often used in consumer electronics and emerging technologies. This method offers convenience by reducing the need for wired connections and is often used in consumer electronics and emerging technologies.In China and the U.S., the use of wireless charging is driven by the surge in the adoption of smartphones, tablets, and electric vehicles. In both regions, the increase in demand for convenience and ease of use in wireless charging has pushed the adoption of wireless charging technologies. In China, the government’s support for electric vehicles and smart technology integration is expected to accelerate wireless charging infrastructure development. Similarly, in the U.S., the growth of the consumer electronics industry and automotive innovation helped the expansion of wireless charging solutions. In addition, advancements in wireless charging standards and increased product compatibility boost market growth. Both countries benefit from ongoing technological improvements and a push toward reducing cable clutter, enhancing user experience, and supporting sustainable energy solutions.The evolution of electric vehicle (EV) charging technology is expected to transition from traditional plug-in methods to wireless solutions, which promise enhanced convenience and reduced cable handling. In this transformative shift, China is leading the global patent landscape for wireless EV charging technology. Since 2015, China has rapidly advanced in its patent filings, demonstrating a significant push in this domain. Currently, China holds nearly the same number of granted patents as compared to the U.S., however with 32% of its intellectual property as utility models and 37% as pending applications. Utility models, offering ten-year protection with a shorter prosecution time, highlight China's focus on practical and accessible innovation in wireless EV charging. WiTricity's patented technology forms the basis of China's national standard for wireless EV charging, ratified by the China Electricity Council (CEC) on April 28, 2020. Over the years, WiTricity collaborated with CEPRI, CATARC, and the CEC to drive this standardization, enabling widespread deployment of wireless charging for EVs in China and globally. China's strategy emphasizes the development of wireless charging infrastructure, including charging piles, roadside stations, and dynamic charging solutions. This proactive approach is designed to advance the commercial adoption of wireless charging and integrate seamlessly with next-generation EV requirements. In contrast, the U.S. patents concentrate on inductive charge transfer, coil arrangements, and data control technologies, aligning with the SAE J2954 standard. Although the U.S. and China have similar numbers of patents, China's strategic focus on infrastructure and standardization, coupled with its early adoption of technology, positions it as a potential leader in commercial wireless EV charging. Although the U.S. and China have similar numbers of patents, China’s strategic focus on infrastructure and standardization, coupled with its early adoption of technology, positions it as a potential leader in commercial wireless EV charging.WiTricity significantly impacts this landscape by acquiring around 1500 patents from Qualcomm in 2019, including essential patents for the GB standard. WiTricity has collaborated actively with Chinese companies to develop systems meeting the GB standard and licenses its technology to OEMs & emerging players in the EV sector. As China continues to invest in wireless charging infrastructure and standardization, it has gained a competitive edge over the U.S., which is expected to enhance its patenting efforts to close gaps in the wireless charging market.Key Findings of the Study- The U.S. and China Wireless Charging market growth is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increase in investment in wireless charging technology.- The market is expected to be driven by the demand for Wireless Charging in the EV sector in the U.S. and China.- The market is highly competitive, with several major players competing for market share. The competition is expected to intensify in the coming years as new players enter the market.- China is expected to be a major shareholder in the U.S. and China Wireless Charging market owing to its large consumer electronics base, rapid adoption of electric vehicles, government support for new energy technologies, and strong manufacturing capabilities. Key Findings of the Study- The U.S. and China Wireless Charging market growth is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increase in investment in wireless charging technology.- The market is expected to be driven by the demand for Wireless Charging in the EV sector in the U.S. and China.- The market is highly competitive, with several major players competing for market share. The competition is expected to intensify in the coming years as new players enter the market.- China is expected to be a major shareholder in the U.S. and China Wireless Charging market owing to its large consumer electronics base, rapid adoption of electric vehicles, government support for new energy technologies, and strong manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, China's leading role in technological advancements and innovation boosts its market position.

