Aiarty Video Enhancer Powers Fast, Native Mac Performance with Proprietary AI and Deep Core ML & Metal Integration

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand grows for AI-powered video enhancers optimized for Apple Silicon and Intel-based Macs, Aiarty Video Enhancer for Mac is gaining renewed attention for delivering a truly native, high-performance solution tailored to macOS. Unlike many cross-platform tools that struggle with optimization—especially on M-series chips—Aiarty Video Enhancer was purpose-built for the Apple ecosystem from day one, featuring deep integration with Apple’s Core ML, Metal, and the Neural Engine. The result is a high-efficiency video processing experience that maximizes the performance potential, offering users a truly optimized native solution on macOS.

Despite the growing adoption of AI video enhancement tools, many Mac users continue to voice frustration with sluggish performance, unstable rendering, and poor hardware utilization—even on high-end Apple Silicon devices. A common theme across user forums is that existing solutions often fail to leverage the Neural Engine or Metal API, leaving AI tasks bottlenecked by the CPU.

Aiarty Video Enhancer for Mac emerges in this context—not as a quick port, but as a purpose-built alternative that directly addresses these common frustrations through native macOS optimization.

8 Key Advantages Built Into Aiarty Video Enhancer for Mac

▪ Aiarty’s proprietary AI models are fine-tuned to maximize performance on Apple Silicon chips (M1–M4), using the Neural Engine and GPU to deliver fast, high-precision video upscaling, denoising, and restoration.

▪ Built on Core ML, Aiarty runs AI inference directly on-device—reducing reliance on CPU/GPU and allowing smooth processing even with high-res video or bulk batch tasks.

▪ Using Metal API, the app leverages GPU compute for accelerated rendering, ensuring fast timeline performance and responsive interaction during resource-heavy workflows.

▪ Full hardware-accelerated encoding/decoding enables faster imports, exports, and transcodes—saving time on H.264, HEVC, AV1, and ProRes formats while reducing system overhead.

▪ Native macOS integration provides a consistent user experience aligned with Apple’s UX standards, including smooth windowing, gestures, and system-level optimizations.

▪ Real-time responsiveness makes tasks like motion interpolation and frame enhancement feel seamless, allowing professionals to maintain a high-speed, interruption-free workflow.

▪ Energy-aware performance design distributes workloads smartly across CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine—keeping thermals low and maximizing battery life, especially on MacBooks.

▪ Private, local AI processing ensures all enhancement tasks are handled entirely on-device, with zero data leaving the Mac—aligning with Apple’s privacy-first ecosystem.

"We kept hearing the same message from Mac users: they wanted a video enhancer that truly leveraged Apple Silicon—not just ran on it," said Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. "This wasn’t just about ticking compatibility boxes. It was about delivering an experience that feels native, fast, and reliable—one that respects the unique strengths of the Mac platform and the creative professionals who rely on it."

Core Features of Aiarty Video Enhancer for Mac

Aiarty Video Enhancer is designed to help individuals, creators, editors, and restoration professionals transform low-quality footage into sharp, high-resolution content. With a streamlined interface and AI-powered processing under the hood, it supports a wide range of enhancement tasks—from video upscaling to artifact removal.

▪ Multiple Enhancement Models for Different Scenarios: Aiarty Video Enhancer includes 3 targeted AI models (moDetail-HQ v2, smooth-HQ v2, and superVideo vHQ) designed for different content types. Users can choose the optimal model based on the video—be it animation, portraits, natural landscapes, or low-light footage—to achieve the best enhancement results.

▪ AI-Based Video Upscaling: With support for upscaling videos to 1080p, 2K, or 4K, Aiarty Video Enhancer intelligently enhances visual details and sharpens edges during the enlargement process—avoiding the quality loss typical of traditional interpolation methods.

▪ Denoising and Deblurring: Aiarty uses advanced AI algorithms to automatically reduce blur, noise, and compression artifacts in video footage. It’s especially effective for restoring clarity in old recordings, low-light videos, or clips shot at high ISO settings.

▪ AI Frame Interpolation: Insert intermediate frames to generate smoother motion in videos with low frame rates—ideal for sports, animation, or cinematic playback.

▪ Audio Denoising: Built-in audio denoising filters out background noise such as wind, static, and electrical hum—enhancing vocal clarity and delivering cleaner, more professional sound.

▪ Batch Processing Support: Enhance multiple video files simultaneously using full GPU acceleration and preconfigured workflows—saving time for professional or archival use cases.

▪ Beginner-Friendly Interface: No technical skills required. With a clean, intuitive UI, users can simply load a video, select an AI model and output resolution, and start enhancing. Real-time preview ensures a true what-you-see-is-what-you-get experience.

Pricing & Availability

Aiarty Video Enhancer for Mac supports macOS 13.0 or later, and runs on both Apple Silicon (M1, M2, M3, M4) and Intel-based Macs. A minimum of 8GB RAM (16GB recommended) and 512GB storage is required. Intel Macs also need a dedicated GPU with at least 4GB VRAM.

In addition, a Windows version of Aiarty Video Enhancer is also available.

A free trial with full feature access (watermarked output) is offered to allow users to evaluate the software before purchasing.

The software is available with a special launch offer: $79 per year for the Standard License (regularly $99) or a one-time payment of $165 for the Lifetime License (regularly $235).

For more information, please visit: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-video-enhancer/

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/



