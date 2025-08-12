ZOË FELDMAN DESIGN Expands with New York City Office

Zoë Feldman Design opens in NYC, offering bold, refined, historically inspired interiors for personalized renovations, styling, and full design services.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoë Feldman Design , the nationally recognized interior design firm known for its curated, layered, and historically informed interiors, is proud to announce the opening of its New York City office. This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for the Washington, D.C.–based firm, allowing it to better serve a growing client base in the Northeast.The New York office brings the firm’s signature aesthetic—bold yet refined, rooted in history but designed for modern living—to city dwellers seeking elevated and deeply personal interiors. From full-home renovations to thoughtfully styled apartments, Zoë Feldman Design offers comprehensive design services that balance beauty with function, always tailored to the individual client.With the expansion, the firm will continue to offer its full range of services to NYC-area clients, including project management, architectural design, and decorating, now with more hands-on access and availability for in-person meetings and site visits.About Zoë Feldman DesignFounded by designer Zoë Feldman and based in New York City and Washington, D.C., Zoë Feldman Design is celebrated for its warm, sophisticated spaces that blend classical principles with a modern sensibility. The firm’s work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Domino, and more. With the launch of its NYC office, the studio continues to grow its presence nationwide while maintaining its bespoke, client-centered approach.Company Name: ZOE FELDMAN DESIGNAddress: 101 5th AvenueCity: New YorkState: NYZip Code: 10003Telephone: (212) 555-7860

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.