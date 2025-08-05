Vertical Farming Crops Market Set to Double by 2027, Driven by Demand | AeroFarms, PlantLab, InFarm, Plenty, AgriCool

Vertical Farming Crops Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical farming crops market size was estimated at $212.4 million in 2019, and is expected to hit $1.38 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 26.2% from 2021 to 2027.Increase in demand for fresh, pesticide free, and locally grown produce, limited availability of arable land for conventional agriculture, and ease of crop monitoring and harvesting in vertical farming fuel the growth of the global vertical farming crops market. On the other hand, high initial investment and limited varieties of crops compatible for cultivation impede the growth to certain extent. However, growing interests for specialty produce from master chefs are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07198 Vertical farming crops market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate, owing to consumers inclination toward fresh and locally grown crops. The demand for crops cultivated without the use of pesticides and preservatives has always gained the attention of consumers since health consciousness has been on the rise. In addition, vertical farmed crops are available fresh nearly on daily basis and provide year-round availability. This makes them highly reliable and uniform, especially for the food service industry. These factors are among some crucial factors that drive the global vertical farming crops market trends.Nearly 45% of the world’s population resides in urban areas and is anticipated to reach 66% by 2050. This is likely to increase pressure on the existing agricultural land and also decrease arable land. Furthermore, in order to meet the current demand for crops, farmers use pesticides to obtain higher yields and preservatives to maintain food freshness. Owing to these factors, the demand for vertically farmed plants that are fresh, locally produced, and easily available is expected to gain high traction. Furthermore, with the advancement in technologies and the use of Internet of Things (IoT), crops grown through vertical farming are uninterruptedly tracked for optimum nutrition and growth as well as reduced human intervention. Most significantly, vertically farmed crops enable to meet the year-round demand for crops since they are resistant from outside environmental alterations, interventions, and hence can be cultivated numerous times yearly. These factors cumulatively drive the demand for vertical farming crops market size.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vertical-farming-crops-market/purchase-options On the contrary, well established, existing players in the vertical farming crops industry can anticipate to see higher traction in the market soon after the lockdown and other restrictions ease. Consumers will certainly opt for food products that add value to their healthy lifestyle and help them to maintain immunity. This anticipated boost in the demand can be regarded as a vertical farming crops market opportunity.Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering more than one-third of the global vertical farming crops market, due to alarming rate of water level depletion, presence of drought-stricken states, and increase in environmental concerns. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% by 2027. This is attributed to the fact that several Asian countries have organizations whose objective is to encourage city agriculturalists with the ability to grow locally for sustainable food production.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07198 Frontrunners in the industry-PlantLabSpread Co.Green Spirits FarmAeroFarmsBowery FarmingCropOnePlentyInFarmGotham GreensAgriCoolTrending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Seaweed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-market Textured Vegetable Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textured-vegetable-protein-market-A11155 Bean Sprouts Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bean-sprouts-market-A67545

