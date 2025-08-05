PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 4, 2025 Sen. Raffy pushes for review of RTL Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo has called for the review of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) as he expressed alarm that the future of the rice farming industry is in danger because of existing policies. In a Senate Privilege Speech today, Aug. 4, Tulfo said that while RTL had good intentions and ideas, it failed to fulfill its promises. "The promise of lower rice prices for consumers has not been fully realized. While there have been periods of lower prices, the overall impact on consumer prices has been mixed," he said. "Did our farmers' productivity improve? That's the big question. If titignan po ang overall performance, halos wala pong nagbago. The influx of imported rice has led to a significant drop in the farmgate prices of locally produced rice," he added. Tulfo stressed that the farmers who rely on rice farming for their livelihood are now struggling to compete with the cheaper imported rice which has resulted in reduced income for them while also threatening their ability to sustain their farming operations. "Kaya naman imbis na dumami ang local production tumaas lang ang importation natin," said he. Tulfo likewise highlighted the need to review the wisdom behind the lifting of the quantitative restriction on rice imports, saying that without the National Food Authority's (NFA) involvement in rice procurement, traders face no real competition, which enables them to drive down farmgate prices and control market rates. The Senator from Isabela and Davao said that with RTL, the rice farmers should have already felt the effects of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) but they are still complaining. "Ang pagtakda sa RTL na dapat ay inbred rice seed lamang ang pwedeng idistribute ay nagiging problema dahil na-limita ang pagbigay ng ibang mas mahusay na rice seeds tulad ng hybrid rice seeds. Ang hybrid rice seeds ay mas ginagamit sa ibang bansa dahil ang production quality and quantity ay mas mahusay," he said. In relation to this, Tulfo also discussed the system being practiced by some local government officials in the distribution of fertilizer, seeds, rice credit, and other assistance from the RCEF. According to him, he received reports that instead of the farmers benefiting from these programs, some LGU personnel list down their relatives or friends to receive allocations -- even if these people don't own any farmland. Ultimately, he said that revisions are necessary to address the shortcomings of RTL. "We must strike a balance between liberalizing the rice market and protecting the interests of our local farmers," he concluded. Rice Tariffication Law Rebyuhin - Sen. Raffy Nanawagan si Senador Idol Raffy Tulfo sa agarang pag-rebyu ng Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) kasabay ng kanyang pangamba na nanganganib ang kinabukasan ng industriya ng pagsasaka ng palay dahil sa kasalukuyang mga polisiya. Sa kanyang Privilege Speech sa Senado ngayong Agosto 4, binigyang-diin ni Tulfo na bagama't may mabuting layunin ang RTL, nabigo itong tuparin ang mga pangako nito. "The promise of lower rice prices for consumers has not been fully realized. While there have been periods of lower prices, the overall impact on consumer prices has been mixed," ani Tulfo. "Did our farmers' productivity improve? That's the big question. Kung titignan po ang overall performance, halos wala pong nagbago. Ang pagdagsa ng imported rice ay nagdulot ng malaking pagbaba sa farmgate prices ng lokal na palay," dagdag pa niya. Giit ng senador, nahihirapan na ngayon ang mga magsasakang umaasa sa palay bilang kabuhayan na makipagsabayan sa mas murang imported rice, kaya nababawasan ang kanilang kita o dili kaya ay nalulugi. "Kaya naman imbes na dumami ang local production, tumaas lang ang importation natin," aniya. Binanggit din ni Sen. Raffy ang pangangailangang suriin muli ang pag-alis ng quantitative restriction sa pag-aangkat ng bigas. Aniya, dahil wala nang direktang partisipasyon ang National Food Authority (NFA) sa pagbili ng bigas, nawalan ng kompetisyon ang mga trader kaya mas madali nilang naipapababa ang farmgate prices at nakokontrol ang presyo sa merkado. Dagdag pa ni Idol Raffy, dapat ay nararamdaman na ng mga magsasaka ang benepisyo ng Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) mula sa RTL, ngunit patuloy pa rin ang kanilang mga hinaing. "Ang pagtakda sa RTL na dapat ay inbred rice seed lamang ang pwedeng idistribute ay nagiging problema dahil na-lilimita ang pagbibigay ng ibang mas kalidad na rice seeds tulad ng hybrid rice seeds. Ang hybrid rice seeds ay mas ginagamit sa ibang bansa dahil ang production quality at quantity ay mas mahusay," paliwanag niya. Kaugnay nito, ibinunyag din ni Tulfo ang umano'y bulok na sistema ng ilang lokal na opisyal sa pamamahagi ng abono, binhi, rice credit, at iba pang tulong mula sa RCEF. Nakarating din aniya sa kanyang kaalaman na imbes na mga lehitimong magsasaka ang makinabang, inililista umano ng ilang tauhan ng LGU ang kanilang mga kamag-anak o kaibigan para makatanggap ng alokasyon kahit wala namang sakahan ang mga ito. Sa huli, iginiit ni Tulfo na kailangang amyendahan ang RTL upang matugunan ang mga pagkukulang nito. "We must strike a balance between liberalizing the rice market and protecting the interests of our local farmers," pagtatapos niya.

