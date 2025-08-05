Submit Release
Colle AI (COLLE) Deploys AI-Assisted Editing Tools for On-Demand NFT Customization

New feature empowers creators to modify, enhance, and personalize NFT assets in real time across multichain environments

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT creation platform, has introduced AI-Assisted Editing Tools, a new feature designed to give creators full control over on-demand NFT customization. This upgrade allows users to modify visual elements, metadata, and behavioral traits instantly, streamlining the asset refinement process and enhancing creative flexibility.

The AI-Assisted Editing Tools enable creators to perform rapid adjustments without requiring manual coding or re-minting. Artists and developers can now edit layers, traits, and metadata dynamically, with the platform’s intelligent engine automatically ensuring compatibility across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. Real-time previews and automated optimization reduce friction, making it easier to deploy polished, personalized NFTs on demand.

By introducing on-demand customization, Colle AI empowers creators to maintain agility in their NFT projects—whether responding to collector feedback, updating collection traits, or launching evolving digital experiences. This innovation highlights Colle AI’s continued mission to simplify NFT creation through intelligent automation and multichain infrastructure.

About Colle AI
Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+ +1 707-622-6168
