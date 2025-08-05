It’s Boba Time Expands to Texas, Deepens LA Roots with New August Store Openings

It's Boba Time's Promotions for San Antonio and Boyle Heights new store openings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Boba Time, the fast-growing boba tea brand known for customizable drinks and a community-first mindset, is expanding into San Antonio, Texas, and Boyle Heights, Los Angeles this August, marking two key moments in the brand’s regional growth.

It’s Boba Time will officially open its first-ever Texas location on Tuesday, August 5, at 1201 North Loop 1604 West, Suite 117, San Antonio, TX 78258. Later this month, the brand will open its newest Los Angeles location in Boyle Heights at 2794 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033, with store opening details to follow.

The Boyle Heights opening builds on It’s Boba Time’s long-standing relationship with the city of Los Angeles. Known for its deep-rooted Chicano culture and multi-generational community ties, Boyle Heights offers a vibrant home for the brand’s signature format: fast-casual service, wide drink variety, and inclusive neighborhood pricing.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio opening marks the brand’s official entry into Texas, bringing with it over 140 drink options and a commitment to delivering boba culture with local sensitivity, one cup at a time.

Both locations will launch with the brand’s most popular signature series, including:

Cream Top Lattes: From the rich Double Matcha to the silky Vanilla Einspanner, this lineup blends bold espresso, matcha, and cream foam finishes for drinks that are equal parts cozy and elevated.

Dubai Chocolate Frappe: A layered pistachio and matcha frappe swirled with chocolate syrup and topped with crispy kataifi flakes and crushed pistachio — a drink that’s gone viral for both flavor and presentation.

Lime Series: Fresh and tangy takes like Mango Lime Iced Tea, Pineapple Lime Iced Tea, and the Watermelon Lime Slush bring summer-in-a-cup energy to the menu while supplies last.

Guests can customize every order with toppings like honey boba, lychee jelly, coconut pudding, or upgrade to non-dairy alternatives. Both stores will also offer loyalty rewards via the It’s Boba Time app.

Both stores will feature walk-in ordering, digital ordering, and first-week promotions to welcome local guests. Each team is staffed with local hires trained in the brand’s signature hospitality and drink quality standards.

It’s Boba Time continues to prioritize thoughtful, community-aligned growth, and the openings in San Antonio and Boyle Heights represent both a nod to its heritage and a step toward its next chapter.

About It’s Boba Time

Born in LA in 2003, It’s Boba Time is all about bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and fully customizable drinks, from smoothies and slushes to milk teas and açaí bowls. Known for free tapioca boba pearls in every drink and over 140 ways to mix it up, we’re the go-to spot for boba lovers and flavor chasers alike. With a vibe that’s fast, fun, and community-first, It’s Boba Time is redefining the boba scene across Southern California and beyond. Discover more at itsbobatime.com or follow us for more fun on Instagram @itsbobatime.

