ICYMI: Los Angeles County releases a bold Blueprint to accelerate wildfire recovery

First unveiled by the Governor on the six-month anniversary of the deadly wildfires, the Blueprint fully details a coordinated roadmap to accelerate recovery, create conditions for an equitable reconstruction, and give residents greater clarity, certainty, and support on the path to returning home.

The progress made on fire recovery to date is due in large part to the unprecedented coordination among city, county, state, and federal partners.

As the debris-removal work comes to an end and communities set their sights on the next phase of recovery, Los Angeles County is embracing its role to lead local rebuilding efforts in unincorporated areas and foster conditions for a successful and equitable reconstruction and recovery in both city and county areas.

The focus now shifts to the ongoing rebuilding process, where the state is actively supporting local officials in:

Identifying community needs for reconstruction

Specifying the magnitude and time-sensitivity of community needs, including needs for homeowners, residents, businesses and others

Defining priorities and what the county can do to move the needle and address identified needs

Communicating how it’s partnering to make reconstruction fast and affordable

Outlining an implementation roadmap

This Blueprint will serve the near-term roadmap for the next 120 days, enabling the county to maintain the current pace for rebuilding and not be late to the needs of communities.

