Urban Timber Tree Service Joins Forces with Badger Tree Service to Expand Portland Services

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Timber Tree Service is proud to announce that an agreement has been reached with Badger Tree Service, marking a new chapter for tree care across the Portland area. Through this partnership, an expanded service footprint will be achieved, and clients throughout the region will benefit from a broader range of arboricultural expertise.

For over a decade, Urban Timber Tree Service has served Portland with a focus on safety, environmental responsibility, and skilled tree care. With this new collaboration, operations will be strengthened, and more comprehensive support will be offered to residential and commercial clients alike. Badger Tree Service, known for its responsive service and consistent results, has built a reputation that complements Urban Timber’s own approach to tree care.

Urban Timber will continue to handle scheduled work with the same attention and care clients have come to expect. By joining forces, equipment and resources will be shared, leading to greater efficiency and better communication. Complex removals, fine pruning, and emergency services will be more accessible across a wider service area.

Clients can expect seamless communication and a unified process as systems are aligned behind the scenes. This consolidation will allow for better coordination on projects large and small, while continuing to meet the unique needs of each property.

The decision to combine operations was guided by a shared commitment to professional tree care and local roots in the Portland community. Both businesses have long believed that good tree work requires experience, precision, and respect for the environment; values that will remain central as services are expanded.

During this transition, key crew members and equipment have been retained as Badger Tree Services joins the TeamU.

Urban Timber Tree Service remains dedicated to preserving the health and safety of Portland’s urban forest. With Badger Tree Service now a part of the team, more homeowners, property managers, and municipalities will be reached, and more trees will receive the care they deserve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.