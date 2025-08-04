Dr. Eric Nepute’s Groundbreaking Book, All the Things That Harm Your Health, Launches in Japan

This book isn’t about fear. It’s about freedom; the freedom to make truly informed health choices with all the facts on the table. ” — Dr. Eric Nepute, Founder of BioLimitless

TOKYO, NEW YORK, JAPAN, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Eric Nepute, founder of Nepute Wellness and BioLimitless , has officially launched the Japanese edition of his bestselling book Becoming BioLimitless under a bold and culturally tailored new title: “All the Things That Harm Your Health.”Originally written to empower readers with science-backed tools to reclaim their energy, optimize performance, and protect long-term health, the book has now been translated and adapted specifically for Japanese audiences. The new edition pulls back the curtain on the overlooked toxins, habits, and misinformation that may be silently undermining the health of millions—and offers readers a clear path to take back control.“Japan has one of the longest life expectancies in the world, but longevity doesn’t always mean vitality,” said Dr. Nepute. “This book isn’t about fear. It’s about freedom; the freedom to make truly informed health choices with all the facts on the table.”Dr. Nepute, a leading voice in functional medicine and natural health, has dedicated his career to exposing the everyday sources of inflammation, fatigue, and chronic disease that mainstream medicine often ignores. In this edition, readers will find insights on:- The dangerous ingredients hiding in everyday foods and products- How stress, poor sleep, and environmental toxins impact cellular health- The science behind hormone balance, mitochondrial optimization, and DNA-level healing- Proven habits used by high performers around the world- How to make simple lifestyle upgrades that yield powerful long-term resultsThe Japanese edition of the book is now available for purchase on Amazon Japan . The original English version of Becoming BioLimitless is available at BecomingBiolimitless.com About Dr. Eric NeputeDr. Eric Nepute is a world-renowned leader in functional medicine, natural health, and preventative wellness. He is the founder of Nepute Wellness and BioLimitless, two organizations dedicated to helping people unlock their full potential by addressing the root causes of illness, not just the symptoms. Through educational platforms, innovative products, and direct-to-patient care, Dr. Nepute has helped thousands take control of their health and live with more energy, clarity, and purpose.

