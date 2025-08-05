Black Dog Junk Removal Sponsors Youth Sports Team at St. Andrews Parks This Fall

Black Dog Junk Removal Logo Photograph of the Black Dog junk truck parked at a clients home

Black Dog Junk Removal sponsors youth sports team at St. Andrews Parks and Playground this fall, reinforcing its commitment to Charleston's next generation.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Dog Junk Removal , a locally owned junk removal company operating in Charleston SC, is proud to announce its sponsorship of a youth sports team at St. Andrews Parks & Playground for the upcoming fall season. This partnership marks another year of continued support for local youth programs that work to enrich lives, strengthen bonds within the community, and provide positive opportunities for children in the Lowcountry.For 80 years, St. Andrews Parks and Playground has been a hub for families and young athletes in Charleston. Dedicated to providing safe, healthy, and enriching recreational opportunities, the organization plays a vital role in youth development. From building confidence and teamwork to encouraging physical activity and leadership, youth sports offer lifelong benefits.“We believe in supporting the people and organizations that make Charleston a better place to live,” said Black Dog Junk Removal's owner Nelson Huggins. “Community programs like St. Andrews are vital to the growth and well-being of our youth. We’re proud to be involved.” The sponsorship by Black Dog Junk Removal will help provide uniforms and equipment for the team, alleviating some of the financial burden that often falls on parents. By investing in this program, the company aims to ensure that every child has the opportunity to participate, regardless of their financial situation.This initiative is just one part of Black Dog Junk Removal’s broader commitment to Charleston small business supporting youth programs and giving back to the West Ashley community. Over the years, the company has donated services to local organizations, supported neighborhood events, and encouraged team members to volunteer and give back to causes that matter to them. “It’s larger than junk removal for us. We live and work in this community, and we want to be part of the solution when it comes to creating opportunities for the next generation." Nelson added, "Supporting youth sports is one meaningful way we can do that.”Black Dog Junk Removal offers a variety of junk removal services in Charleston, including residential and commercial cleanouts, furniture removal, appliance disposal, and more. Known for fast service, fair pricing, and a strong customer-first approach, the company continues to grow by staying grounded in its local roots, and with over 230 5-star ratings on Google, Black Dog is trusted by homeowners and businesses alike across Charleston.To schedule a pickup or request a free estimate, call Black Dog Junk Removal at (843) 920-JUNK (5865).For more information about Black Dog or their services, visit them online at https://blackdogjunkremoval.com You can also follow along on their social media @blackdogjunkremoval

Junk Removal In Action | Black Dog on the Job [1]

