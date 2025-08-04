Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield to Host Town Hall at Southern Oregon University in Ashland to Hear from those Impacted by Federal Actions

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield will host a public town hall Thursday, August 7th at 6pm at Southern Oregon University (SOU) as part of his statewide “Federal Oversight Town Hall” series. The event is the 6th in a series focused on hearing directly from Oregonians who have been affected by federal actions. Many of these decisions impact healthcare, funding for research and grants, environmental protections, LGBTQ+ rights, and support for federal workers, veterans, schools, libraries and more.

“Southern Oregon has been on the front lines of some of the biggest ripple effects of federal decisions—whether that’s wildfire recovery, health care access in rural communities, or keeping essential local programs funded,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “These conversations aren’t just about tracking policy—they’re about making sure our legal work reflects what’s happening here. Ashland, Medford, and the surrounding communities have a unique perspective that needs to be part of the statewide strategy.”

Oregon is currently involved in 35 multi-state lawsuits against the federal government. Many of those lawsuits have generated positive rulings that have protected more than $3.5 billion in state funding, thus far.

State Senator Jeff Golden and State Representative Pam Marsh will join Attorney General Rayfield as they hear from citizens at the SOU event. The town hall will be moderated by Jeremiah Rigsby of CareOregon. ASL interpretation will be available.

Town Hall Details:

What: Safeguarding Oregon: Federal Oversight Town Hall

When: Thursday, August 7th at 6:00pm

Where: Stevenson Union, Rogue River Room at Southern Oregon University (SOU)

Who: Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, Oregon State Senator Jeff Golden, Oregon State Representative Pam Marsh

RSVP: Here is a link for people who would like to sign up to give public comment and/or attend/submit questions during the event. If you are media, we would appreciate if you could post this for your readers/viewers on your website.

FOR MEDIA: If you would like to interview Attorney General Rayfield or State Senator Golden or Representative Marsh *before* the event, please contact marta.hanson@doj.oregon.gov