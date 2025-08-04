Clarksburg Dental Center Supports Veterans, Launches Next Phase of Giving to Support Local Families

Clarksburg Dental Center

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarksburg Dental Center is proud to announce a successful donation to Operation Second Chance, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving wounded, injured, and ill veterans and their families. This contribution was made possible through the dental practice’s New-Patient Donation Program, which pledged support for every new patient seen between late 2024 and early 2025.The program, launched last November by Dr. Edmund Liu and Dr. Chung Lin, reflects the practice’s commitment to giving back to those who serve and to making a positive impact in the Germantown community.“As immigrants, we’re deeply grateful for the freedoms we enjoy in this country, and it has been an honor to support the veterans who have defended those freedoms,” says Dr. Liu. “We’re incredibly thankful for the patients who joined us in this effort; their participation made this gift possible.”Operation Second Chance, which recently celebrated 20 years of service, provides hands-on support and immediate assistance to wounded and ill veterans and active duty Purple Heart recipients, helping them overcome challenges during their recovery and transition to civilian life.With the next phase of its donation program underway, Clarksburg Dental Center has now partnered with Clarksburg Closet, a local outreach ministry operated by Cedarbrook Community Church. Clarksburg Closet provides free clothing and essentials to families in need throughout Montgomery County. In partnership with MCPS school counselors, county agencies, and organizations like Catholic Charities and Identity, the ministry helps newcomers to the country and families facing hardship gain access to vital resources.“We know that many of our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet,” said Dr. Lin. “By partnering with Clarksburg Closet, we’re able to help meet basic needs right here at home, ensuring families have clothing and essentials as they get back on their feet.”Just like before, Clarksburg Dental Center will continue donating for every new patient seen, with contributions now supporting Clarksburg Closet through the end of 2025. Patients and community members can participate by referring friends and family members, or simply by scheduling an appointment, knowing that each visit helps make a difference.“This program has become a way for our team, our patients and our community to give back together,” says Dr. Liu. “We’re excited to carry this momentum forward and support even more of our neighbors through Clarksburg Closet.”Located in Germantown, MD, Clarksburg Dental Center is dedicated to providing individualized and compassionate dental care. Emphasizing trust and patient comfort, the practice aims to build long-lasting relationships with each patient while helping them achieve optimal oral health. Learn more at www.clarksburgdentalcenter.com Operation Second Chance has spent 20 years serving wounded, injured, and ill veterans and active duty Purple Heart service members. With a commitment to fostering relationships and providing hands-on support, Operation Second Chance identifies and meets the immediate needs of veterans and their families. For more information, visit www.operationsecondchance.org Clarksburg Closet is a ministry of Cedarbrook Community Church that provides free clothing and other essentials to families in need in the Clarksburg community. By offering dignity and care to those facing hardship, Clarksburg Closet helps families take steps toward stability and hope. Learn more at www.clarksburgcloset.org

