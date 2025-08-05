ONEWITH SECURES UTILITY PATENT FOR GROUNDBREAKING SWIMWEAR CONSTRUCTION

The second-skin swimwear brand secured a utility patent for its one-of-a-kind construction, marking a milestone in its mission to reinvent how swimwear feels

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- onewith is proud to announce that its groundbreaking swimwear technology is no longer patent-pending. After a process that took over four years, The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has officially granted onewith a utility patent (US Patent No. 12,537,039), validating the brand’s innovative approach to swimwear that fits like no-show underwear.Unlike design patents, which protect how something looks, a utility patent protects how something works. This one secures the proprietary design and functional innovation behind onewith’s signature dig-free, raw-cut, elastic-free suits; what truly sets the brand apart.“We always believed onewith was more than just a swimsuit and now, The U.S. Patent Office agrees,” said Hayley Segar, founder of onewith. “This patent validates our original construction method and what makes our suits so uniquely comfortable and flattering. We are a category-creator, and now we have the patent to prove it.”Born from a major gap in the swimwear market, onewith was created to deliver what no other suit could: a raw-cut, elastic-free, dig-free swimsuit that fits like your favorite no-show underwear. While “seamless swim” has existed in name, onewith pushed far beyond aesthetics to develop a product that offers true second-skin comfort, function, and fit.Better than seamless, onewith swimsuits are crafted with two layers of standard swimwear fabric, though they may look thinner than average due to the ultra-low-profile edge. This effect is achieved through bonding, a technique that eliminates the need for traditional seams. The result? No digging. No rolling. No uncomfortable pressure points. The swimsuit stays secure through a soft, flexible inner grip strip inside, so there is no need for digging elastic.This milestone marks a pivotal moment for the brand, which has built a cult following among customers who have long struggled with traditional swimwear options.To experience the difference of patented swimsuits that fit like underwear, visit www.onewithswim.com About onewithonewith is the viral swimwear brand behind patented swimsuits that fit like underwear. Created to solve the discomfort so many women silently tolerate, onewith features a second-skin fit that’s dig-free, elastic-free, and edgeless by design.The idea was born when founder Hayley Segar blurted out in frustration, "I just want a swimsuit that fits like my favorite no-show underwear." That one line became a mission: to change swimwear so that women no longer feel the need to change themselves.Launched in 2021 and now offered in sizes XXS–4XL, onewith has gone viral time and again for its flattering fit and problem-solving design. In 2025, Hayley brought the brand to Shark Tank, securing a deal and accelerating the brand’s national momentum. Learn more at www.onewithswim.com or follow along @onewithswim.

