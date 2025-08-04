Call It Closed International Realty Announces Strategic Expansion into Alabama, Appoints Jennifer Sage as State Broker

Call It Closed International Realty expands into Alabama, marking its 24th state, with Jennifer Sage appointed as State Broker to lead regional growth.

This expansion marks another critical step in our nationwide growth, and I’m confident our team will flourish under Jennifer Sage’s exceptional leadership.” — Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEO

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty , a rapidly expanding brokerage renowned for its agent-centric model, today announced its official launch in the state of Alabama. This marks its 24th state of operation, further solidifying the company’s commitment to empowering real estate professionals nationwide.To spearhead its growth in Alabama, Call It Closed International Realty has appointed local real estate powerhouse Jennifer Sage as the State Broker. A true embodiment of Southern sophistication and unstoppable drive, Jennifer was born and raised on the Alabama Gulf Coast. Her deep love for waterfront living, resort-style vibes, and tight-knit community means she doesn't just sell the lifestyle—she lives it.Before breaking records in real estate, Jennifer honed her precision and poise over two decades as a court stenographer. This extensive legal background has sharpened her negotiation edge, perfected her contract savvy, and made her a quiet storm in every deal she touches.Chad Osborne, CEO and Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty, expressed his enthusiasm for the new market entry: “I’m incredibly excited to announce Call It Closed’s arrival in Alabama. This expansion marks another critical step in our nationwide growth, and I’m confident our team will flourish under Jennifer Sage’s exceptional leadership. Her deep understanding of the local market, combined with her unparalleled drive and legal acumen, make her the undeniable choice to build our powerful presence here as we open our 24th state.”Jennifer Sage shared her vision for the role: “Becoming the State Broker for Call It Closed International Realty in Alabama is a monumental and thrilling step. I’m eager to put Alabama firmly on the map with CIC and share its incredible business benefits with agents across the state. Call It Closed’s innovative model and commitment to agent success perfectly align with my passion for empowering real estate professionals. I’m honored to lead this charge and help our agents and clients achieve their goals in this vibrant market.”The opening of Alabama, with Jennifer Sage at the helm, underscores Call It Closed International Realty’s strategic vision for continued national expansion, empowering agents with innovative tools, comprehensive support, and a clear pathway to sustained success.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the real estate industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.